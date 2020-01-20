Veteran WordPress Design Team Announces New Service, Simplifying Website Updates for Small Businesses

REDLANDS, Calif., Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The team at Creative 7 Designs, Inc. has announced its new service that helps small businesses overcome the associated troubles with maintaining a WordPress website. For a reasonable monthly subscription, MyUnlimitedWP helps its clients with unlimited WordPress changes and support. This service offers its clients a stress-free, quick, and easy solution that ensures a high functioning and up-to-date website.

MyUnlimitedWP

WordPress powers nearly 34% of websites on the internet today. This suggests that an innumerable amount of small business owners and entrepreneurs are facing the troubles, inconveniences, and inefficient processes that are inherent to maintaining a WordPress website. Constant website maintenance and frequent updates cause unforeseen frustration among so many business owners. That's why the team at MyUnlimitedWP looks forward to helping clients maintain control of their WordPress website. Taking on the unique and intricate challenges of WordPress, they provide a simple, timely, and attentive solution.

The concept itself is very simple – unlimited basic changes to your WordPress website for less than $100 a month. This hassle-free and seamless experience for the maintenance of your site is both refreshing and intuitive. And it's great for WordPress website owners and WordPress design/development agencies alike. With MyUnlimitedWP, gone are the days of lost time, sacrificed to hassling with simple website updates. And gone are the weeks and months of waiting for your website designer to get back to you with changes to your website. In consideration of your busy schedule, and the frequency of necessary website updates, MyUnlimitedWP is proud to provide a simpler way. A monthly, quarterly, or annual membership with MyUnlimitedWP will address all of your site's necessary changes and updates for a low cost.

What They Offer

Three flexible, low-cost, and high-value pricing plans are available for whatever your business's needs may be. For multiple websites or a bulk package deal, the team at MyUnlimitedWP is ready to work out a plan that's right for you.

Located 100 percent in the United States, the support team behind MyUnlimitedWP has worked with a diverse collection of clients. They recognized the common need among clients for a service that could resolve any essential change their website required. So now, MyUnlimitedWP directly addresses the outrageous fees, long turnaround times, and miscommunications of WordPress upkeep. No more back and forth quoting or guesswork involved in getting your website updated.

More About the Plans

Basic: Otherwise known as The Support Squad, MyUnlimitedWP's most basic plan is priced at just $99 a month. It includes unlimited basic WordPress website changes, a 3-5 business day turnaround time on changes, and WordPress theme and plugin updates, all for one user and one site.

Plus: The Boundless Bunch plan, as they call it, includes everything listed for the basic plan at $245 a month. It also includes managed website hosting, unlimited stock photo, and illustration usage, one website domain name, website SSL, as well as one hour of advanced support per month.

Premium: Finally, the MyUnlimitedWP premium club, renamed The Limitless League, includes everything in the Plus package with several added benefits for just $495 per month. Additions include 1-3 business day turnaround time on changes, an extra three hours of support, an hour of SEO support, location management service, and access to premium WordPress plugins.

With MyUnlimitedWP, all your basic WordPress website updates and changes get done in as little as one business day. Starting at just $99 a month, with a 14-day free trial included! It really doesn't get more awesome than that!

