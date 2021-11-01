Veterans, Active Military and American Indians Can Now Benefit from Signia Hearing Aids Featuring Ground-Breaking, Split-Processing Augmented Xperience (AX) Technology and Contactless Charging for Customs

PISCATAWAY, N.J., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hearing aid innovator Signia today announced its cutting-edge rechargeable custom and receiver-in-the-canal hearing aids, Insio Charge&Go AX and Pure Charge&Go T AX, are now available to military veterans through the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) audiologists, as well as active military and American Indians seeking treatment through the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), and Indian Health Service (IHS).

"Signia is dedicated to improving the quality of life for all veterans, active military, and American Indians through better hearing, and our Augmented Xperience hearing aids – now available through our government partners in audiology – deliver on Signia's commitment," said John Murray, Signia's Vice President of Government Services. "Through innovative solutions, unparalleled support, and service excellence, Signia is proud to help enhance veterans, active military and American Indian's performance so they can experience the world around them on their terms."

This marks the first time that hearing aids featuring Signia's new, exclusive Augmented Xperience (AX) technology have been accessible to veterans through VA audiologists. The Signia AX platform is a ground-breaking audiological advancement and the world's first to use split processing with separate compressors that automatically work together to deliver outstanding speech clarity in quiet, moderate, or noisy environments. In studies, patients describe 25 percent greater speech understanding in noise when they use AX-based hearing aids; 95 percent of study participants reported exceptional speech understanding in their home environment.

The hearing aids also support direct streaming for Apple iOS devices, as well as Android devices compatible with Google's Audio Streaming for Hearing Aids (ASHA) standard. This built-in support allows veterans to stream music and calls directly to their hearing aids from their smartphones.

World-Class Hearing Aids for Veterans, Active Military and American Indians

The rechargeable custom-fit Signia Insio Charge&Go AX comes with a convenient push button for onboard control. Its small, discreet form factor is designed for all-day comfort and greater patient satisfaction. It is also the first rechargeable custom hearing aid with a contactless charger for ease of use and operation.

The Signia Pure Charge&Go T AX is a full-featured, rechargeable receiver-in-the-canal (RIC) hearing aid with telecoil, for up to 36 hours of wear time on a single charge. The new RIC comes with a portable charger standard. The portable charger allows for up to 3 additional charges with built-in battery. Patients can also choose an optional, innovative Dry&Clean charger, that will disinfect and dry the hearing aids overnight.

"Signia is a company of firsts, and many of those firsts have been developed with veterans in mind," Murray continued. "Our goal is to deliver the best possible outcomes for people who serve the country. To that end, we innovate features like Augmented Xperience and contactless charging to give patients greater confidence, convenience, and overall satisfaction throughout their lives."

Both the Insio Charge&Go AX and Pure Charge&Go T AX can be programmed to take advantage of Signia's unique Notch Therapy for treating tinnitus, a common affliction among veterans. They come with the Signia app, which gives veterans intuitive access to a range of important features, including Signia TeleCare for accessing their audiologists remotely; Signia Assistant, for customizing settings using artificial intelligence; and Face Mask Mode, which improves audibility for those communicating with someone wearing a mask.

For more information, visit signia-pro.com/government-services. For hi-res photography, click here.

About Signia

Signia is one of the world's leading hearing aid brands. We aim to enhance human performance through iconic innovations and consumer-friendly designs that shape the hearing health market. Since its launch in 2016, Signia has regularly brought world-first hearing solutions to the market and is a pioneer in rechargeable hearing technology.

In addition to highly innovative hearing aids, Signia also delivers tools and apps to increase customer interaction and engagement at all levels of hearing aid management. Signia, and its hearing care professionals, enable hearing aid wearers to not just correct hearing loss but to gain an edge – to Be Brilliant.

