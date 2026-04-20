Veterans Advocacy and Resource Workshop Linking Veterans with Benefits, Support, and Community Resources

Free Event Open to All Veterans – April 22, 2026, at the Bronx Museum

NEW YORK, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Veterans and their families are invited to attend a free, comprehensive Veterans Advocacy and Resource Workshop on Wednesday, April 22, 2026, at the Bronx Museum of the Arts, located at 1040 Grand Concourse, Bronx, New York. The event will begin at 11:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. and is open to all veterans.

Hosted by Gang and Associates, in collaboration with the New York State Defenders Association, Services for the Underserved (S:US), and New York State Department of Veterans Services. This workshop is designed to connect veterans with critical benefits, legal guidance, and community-based support services.

Attendees will have access to expert information and one-on-one guidance on a wide range of topics, including:

VA Disability Benefits

The Veterans Defense Program

Strategies to strengthen VA claims and appeals

Peer support services

Legal advocacy guidance

Housing and employment resources

Discharge upgrades

Available community resources for veterans

The workshop will also provide veterans with an opportunity to ask questions directly to experienced advocates and service providers, ensuring they leave with actionable next steps and support.

"This isn't just an event, it's a commitment. A commitment to stand up for every veteran who's been overlooked by the country they fought for, to break down barriers, and to make sure no one who served our country is left fighting for support alone," said Eric Gang, founder and attorney at Veterans Disability Info.

For more information, call 888-878-9350

About Eric Gang: Eric Gang is an award-winning lawyer with a national law practice focused on appeals on behalf of U.S. veterans wrongly denied disability benefits. He has litigated more than 1,000 appeals at the U.S. Court of Appeals for Veterans Claims and recovered millions of dollars on behalf of disabled veterans. His book, "Betrayal of Valor: An Exposé of a Horribly Flawed Veteran's Administration," was published by Sutton Hart Press in the Fall of 2022.

SOURCE Eric Gang