Veterans and Civilians Who Have Suffered With Symptoms From Traumatic Brain Injury Are Improving After Being Assessed by Healthcare Providers Using the Millennium-TBI Protocols

MARINA DEL REY, Calif., March 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Millennium Health Centers and the Warrior Angels Foundation have joined forces as the "MWAF-TBI Initiative" in an effort to share proven, cutting-edge techniques in the diagnosis and treatment of Traumatic Brain Injuries (TBIs) during an event titled "The TBI Event," which will be hosted at the Ritz-Carlton Marina del Rey, April 4-5, 2019.

This is the graduating group of national and international healthcare providers, in May 2015, who completed an advanced training discussing the application of a paradigm shift in the diagnosis and treatment of symptomatic Traumatic Brain Injury (aka PTSD).

The TBI Event is an advanced, two-day course designed to train healthcare providers in the methods developed and employed by Mark L. Gordon, MD, for the effective treatment of symptomatic TBI and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) patients. The course carries the additional benefit of being certified for 12 American Medical Association (AMA) PRA Category 1 Continuing Medical Education (CME) credits for medical professionals.

Over the last 15 years, Dr. Gordon's techniques have resulted in the unrivaled successful treatment of thousands of TBI patients. Rather than continue the ineffective standard practice of using medications to mask symptoms, Dr. Gordon devised a way to curb these often-cascading negative neurological issues by addressing them at their core - the chemical and hormonal imbalances caused by head trauma that initiate symptomatic effects such as depression, anxiety, mood swings, anger, insomnia, memory loss, speech problems, migraines, and cognitive impairment just to name a few.

"Dr. Gordon is sharing the science that already exists in medical research but has not made it into the core of medicine. Dr. Gordon is working within what is called Translational Medicine taking the science from the Bench to the Bedside," said Warrior Angels Foundation co-founder Andrew Marr during a recent appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience Podcast.

Marr, a retired Army Special Forces Green Beret, initially suffered noticeable negative cognitive effects associated with a TBI after being in close proximity to an explosion during a combat mission in Wardak, Afghanistan.

When standard medical treatment of his resulting TBI was ineffective, he searched for alternatives, which ultimately led him to Dr. Gordon. The astounding effectiveness of the treatment he received from Dr. Gordon inspired Andrew and his brother Adam to create the Warrior Angels Foundation, an organization dedicated to making that treatment available to others.

Since then, the Warrior Angels Foundation has worked tirelessly to increase the availability of effective TBI treatments to as many people as possible. They are now continuing this mission by extending training to the medical community.

WAF MISSION:

WAF subsidizes a personalized treatment protocol through the Millennium Health Centers Inc. which pinpoints — and, more importantly, treats — the underlying condition for U.S. Military Service Members and Veterans who have sustained a Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) while in the line of duty. Contributions are entrusted to the Millennium Health Centers to support Veterans who have incurred a TBI in the line of duty.

