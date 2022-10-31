Veterans and Military Families for Progress (www.vmfp.org) endorses these candidates in the upcoming 2022 Elections

Oct 31, 2022, 16:15 ET
WASHINGTON, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Military members reintegrating into the civilian job market need access to educational benefits and job training opportunities. Support of legislation addressing these goals is critical.
Veterans, active duty, and military families will be well-served with their election to the offices of President, US Senate or Representative, and State Governor.
Veterans and Military Families for Progress is a 501(c)(4) non-partisan, not-for-profit, tax-exempt Veterans' organization headquartered in Washington, D.C.
|
Candidate
|
State
|
Position
|
Gallego, Ruben
|
AZ
|
House
|
Kelly, Mark
|
AZ
|
Senate
|
Carbahol, Salud
|
CA
|
House
|
Chen, Jay
|
CA
|
House
|
Jones, Kermit Dr.
|
CA
|
House
|
Lieu, Ted
|
CA
|
House
|
Panetta, Jimmy
|
CA
|
House
|
Rollins, Will
|
CA
|
House
|
Crow, Jason
|
CO
|
House
|
Neguse, Joe
|
CO
|
House
|
Hayes, Jahana
|
CT
|
House
|
Carper, Tom
|
DE
|
Senate
|
Murphy, Stephanie
|
FL
|
House
|
Flowers, Marcus
|
GA
|
House
|
Warnock, Raphael
|
GA
|
Senate
|
Branco, Patrick
|
HI
|
House
|
Kahele, Kai
|
HI
|
House
|
Axne, Cindy
|
IA
|
House
|
Franken, Mike
|
IA
|
Senate
|
Duckworth, Tammy
|
IL
|
Senate
|
Underwood, Lauren
|
IL
|
House
|
Schmidt, Patrick
|
KS
|
House
|
Mixon, Luke
|
LA
|
Senate
|
Auchinclass, Jake
|
MA
|
House
|
Moulton, Seth
|
MA
|
House
|
Moore, Wes
|
MD
|
Governor
|
Golden, Jared
|
ME
|
House
|
Peters, Gary
|
MI
|
Senate
|
Slotkin, Elissa
|
MI
|
House
|
Whitmer, Gretchen
|
MI
|
Governor
|
Walz, Tim
|
MN
|
Governor
|
Davis, Don
|
NC
|
House
|
Jackson, Jeff
|
NC
|
House
|
Kim, Andy
|
NJ
|
House
|
Malinowski, Tom
|
NJ
|
House
|
Sherrill, Mikie
|
NJ
|
House
|
Lee, Susie
|
NV
|
House
|
Castelli, Matt
|
NY
|
House
|
Conole, Francis
|
NY
|
House
|
Gordon, Jackie
|
NY
|
House
|
Rose, Max
|
NY
|
House
|
Ryan, Pat
|
NY
|
House
|
Kaptur, Marcy
|
OH
|
House
|
Ryan, Tim
|
OH
|
Senate
|
Kotek, Tina
|
OR
|
Governor
|
Deluzio, Chris
|
PA
|
House
|
Ehasz, Ashley
|
PA
|
House
|
Fetterman, John
|
PA
|
Senate
|
Houlahan, Chrissy
|
PA
|
House
|
Magaziner, Seth
|
RI
|
House
|
Reed, Jack
|
RI
|
Senate
|
Allred, Colin
|
TX
|
House
|
Crockett, Jasmine
|
TX
|
House
|
Fulford, Robin
|
TX
|
House
|
Hill, Tartisha
|
TX
|
House
|
Lira, John
|
TX
|
House
|
O'Rourke, Beto
|
TX
|
Governor
|
Perez, Maclovio
|
TX
|
House
|
Ramirez, Ruben
|
TX
|
House
|
Srivastava, Sandeep
|
TX
|
House
|
Vallejo, Michelle
|
TX
|
House
|
Luria, Elaine
|
VA
|
House
|
Spanberger, Abigail
|
VA
|
House
NATIONAL CONTACT: President Jack Krueger
SOURCE Veterans and Military Families for Progress
