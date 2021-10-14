Veterans and Military Families to work with Great Expectations Program

WASHINGTON, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Veterans and Military Families for Progress announces goal work with The Great Expectations Program, a proven method to assist individuals to reintegrate into society, including veterans recently returning from active duty or recently-released inmates. It consists of several modules that address different aspects of the reintegration process.

Spanning over five decades, the Great Expectations program has helped over 28,000 individuals reintegrate into civilian life. The vast majority of these individuals are veterans, but the program has also has proven successful with recently-released inmates and people in recovery. The results demonstrate dramatic decreases in hospitalizations, suicides, recidivism and absenteeism to name a few of the program's positive outcomes.

