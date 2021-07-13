Veterans ASCEND and Carolinas AGC Announce Partnership to Connect Military Veterans to Careers in Construction in the Carolinas

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Veterans ASCEND and Carolinas AGC (CAGC) have announced a new partnership which will assist military service members, veterans and military spouses in obtaining great careers in the commercial construction industry. This initiative equally serves the construction industry during a time when there is a huge skills gap and a great need for an expanded workforce. Veterans ASCEND impacts an organization's competitive advantage by aligning military talent so that available positions are quickly filled to increase productivity and retention. Through a web-based service which will offer direct communication, CAGC members will be matched with program participants based on participants' specific skillsets and location.



CAGC member Rich Adams with Wurster Engineering, after attending a recent demonstration of the service, said "I found the demonstration of the new Veterans ASCEND program to be very promising. The administrator seemed very knowledgeable on the challenges we face in the current market as employers of construction labor. I'm very hopeful that this new service will be another valuable tool for recruiting and to a perhaps under-tapped source of candidates."

"We are honored to utilize our AI-powered Talent Sourcing platform to match candidates with a CAGC member organization whose intentional effort to hire military talent will contribute to the successful transition and long-term success of our military families," said Robyn Grable, Founder and CEO of Veterans ASCEND.

About Veterans ASCEND

Veterans ASCEND , a veteran-owned, woman-owned company, completely changes the way employers find and hire military talent through an innovative, digital-skills matching software as a service. A custom translation program translates military and civilian occupations into a skills profile, removing barriers and bias by automatically matching candidates to the needs of an organization. Getting to true candidates quickly and efficiently, Veterans ASCEND is a one-of-a-kind talent sourcing platform.

About Carolinas AGC

Carolinas AGC (CAGC) is a construction trade association made up of contractors and construction-related firms that perform work in North Carolina and South Carolina. CAGC is a chapter of the AGC of America (AGC) and the American Road & Transportation Builders Association (ARTBA). Our members are both small and large general contractors, specialty contractors, material/equipment suppliers, and service providers.

For more information contact CAGC VP of Operations and SC Director of Government Relations & Divisions Leslie Clark at (803) 240-6649.

