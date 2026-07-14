Veterans Benefits Software INC. Unveils Cutting-Edge VA Claims Solution for Accredited Attorneys & Agents

Company's First Major Acquisition Introduces Flexible Pricing, AI-Powered Knowledge Tools, and a New Vision for the Future of Veterans Benefits Technology

ST. PETERS, Mo., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Veterans Benefits Software Inc. today announced the acquisition of VisPro, the industry-leading practice management and claims processing platform created by founders Jay McIntyre and Karen McIntyre. The acquisition represents the first major step in the company's mission to build the premier technology ecosystem for VA-accredited attorneys, accredited agents, and their teams.

Founded by Don Quante, Veterans Benefits Software Inc. was established to acquire and develop businesses that help professionals more efficiently serve veterans and their families in the pursuit of VA disability compensation, pension benefits, and related VA programs.

As part of the acquisition, the company is launching VisPro Complete, an enhanced platform that builds upon the proven VisPro foundation while introducing new capabilities designed to improve accessibility, efficiency, and client outcomes.

"Jay and Karen built an exceptional platform that has helped professionals across the country simplify and streamline the VA claims process for the last 19 years," said Don Quante, Founder and President of Veterans Benefits Software Inc. "Our vision is to build upon that foundation and create the most comprehensive operating system available for professionals who dedicate their careers to serving veterans."

VisPro Complete retains all the functionality that current VisPro users rely upon while introducing significant enhancements, including:

Flexible monthly subscription options in addition to traditional annual licensing

Automated workflows that reduce repetitive administrative tasks

Electronic signatures and paperless document management

Electronic claim submission capabilities

Advanced client intake and case management tools

Future AI-powered productivity enhancements and integrations

The platform is designed to help attorneys, accredited agents, and their teams dramatically reduce the time spent preparing and managing claims. By automating many of the most time-consuming aspects of case preparation, VisPro Complete is able to reduce the average claim workflow saving hours on each VA claim application being submitted.

"Karen McIntyre and listserv manager Rita Barnhart will continue to be available to personally assist users upon request" said Don Quante.

To coincide with the launch, Veterans Benefits Software Inc. has released a promotional video showcasing the capabilities of VisPro Complete and demonstrating how the platform transforms the way veterans benefit professionals manage their practices. The video highlights the platform's end-to-end workflow, including client intake, automated document generation, electronic signatures, claim paperwork preparation, knowledge management, and electronic submission capabilities.

The promotional video at www.visprovideo.com serves as an introduction to the next generation of veteran's benefits technology and illustrates how VisPro Complete helps professionals spend less time on administrative tasks and more time serving veterans and their families.

The acquisition of VisPro represents the first step in Veterans Benefits Software Inc.'s broader strategy of acquiring and developing complementary technologies that support the veteran's benefits community.

"We believe the professionals who help veterans secure the benefits they have earned deserve modern technology built specifically for the way they work," Quante added. "VisPro Complete is our first major milestone, but it is only the beginning. Our long-term vision is to build a connected ecosystem of tools, education, and technology that empowers professionals to better serve veterans while growing their practices."

Current VisPro customers will continue to receive uninterrupted support and service throughout the transition including access to the platform's expanded features, flexible subscription options, and exclusive access to VisPro Answers.

About Veterans Benefits Software Inc.

Veterans Benefits Software Inc. is a technology holding company focused on acquiring, developing, and operating businesses that support VA-accredited attorneys, accredited agents, and other professionals serving veterans and their families. Through software, automation, artificial intelligence, and educational solutions, the company seeks to improve efficiency, compliance, and outcomes throughout the veteran's benefits industry.

Media Contact

Don Quante CDP,CLTC

President

Veterans Benefits Software Inc.

833-977-6266

[email protected]

www.visprovideo.com

SOURCE Veterans Benefits Software INC.