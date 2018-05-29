Veterans Charity Empowers Warriors Through Creative Digital Photography

"I'm a writer, and learning another form of expression was appealing," said Marine Corps veteran Christian Bussler. "I enjoyed meeting several warriors, which I think was the most unexpected, yet rewarding, aspect of the class. I felt normal again by spending the day with others who are like me."

"The class gave me a chance to stop taking pictures and start capturing moments of my life," said Air Force veteran Scott Johnson. "They showed me how photography can help me reconnect with the world around me."

WWP program events like this give wounded warriors an opportunity to experience firsthand what is possible at social gatherings that get them out of the house and connect them with fellow service members and their communities.

"I love any opportunity to learn new skills and speak with other veterans who can understand what I've been through," said Air Force veteran Elaine Gooch. "I get a sense of belonging. I can share my insecurities and not feel like I'm being judged. Plus, I got to learn a new hobby."

"As much as I struggle with my severe post-traumatic stress and traumatic brain injury, when I attend events like this, I can't hide, I can't isolate myself, and I have to utilize my coping skills so I can move forward and live a healthier, more stable life," said Army veteran Olena Fergurson. "I refuse to allow my wounds to define me."

"As I transition through my recovery from post-traumatic stress disorder, Wounded Warrior Project has grown with me," Christian said. "At first, it was an opportunity to leave the confines of my home, but now it's become a track record of the times I overcame the panic attacks. It's my chance to say that life does go on after war."

WWP has been connecting, serving, and empowering wounded warriors for 15 years. To learn more, visit http://newsroom.woundedwarriorproject.org.

About Wounded Warrior Project

Since 2003, Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) has been meeting the growing needs of warriors, their families, and caregivers – helping them achieve their highest ambition. Learn more: http://newsroom.woundedwarriorproject.org/about-us.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/veterans-charity-empowers-warriors-through-creative-digital-photography-300655710.html

SOURCE Wounded Warrior Project

Related Links

https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org

