The proposal, based on the bipartisan Caring for Our Veterans Act would also enhance telemedicine, improve oversight on prescribing opioids, and allow better access to walk-in care.

"Congress missed an opportunity to provide better care for all generations of veterans," said René Bardorf, WWP Senior Vice President of Government and Community Relations. "Despite this, we are proud to see a groundswell of community support for these efforts."

That support is in the form of more than 8,500 signatures to an online petition (https://wwp.news/2pwNT07) launched this week. The petition allows the public to echo WWP's stance that more can be done for veterans.

"The more signatures we receive to share with Congress, the more we can show the importance of passing a bill now, not after the next election season," Bardorf said.

Since 2003 WWP has been a tireless advocate for our nation's finest, improving the lives of over half a million warriors and their families. WWP legislative efforts have created more than $3 billion in economic impact through funding for veterans and families, training for caregivers, and health care coverage.

Learn more about WWP Government and Community Relations at https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/programs/policy-government-affairs.

About Wounded Warrior Project

Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) connects, serves, and empowers wounded warriors. Read more at http://newsroom.woundedwarriorproject.org/about-us.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/veterans-charity-pushing-congress-for-improved-veteran-care-300618556.html

SOURCE Wounded Warrior Project

Related Links

https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org

