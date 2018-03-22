Veterans Charity Pushing Congress for Improved Veteran Care

WASHINGTON, March 22, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) urges Congress to take action to improve care and health coverage of veterans and their caregivers.
This week, Congress considered several legislative proposals to attach to a bill that will fund the federal government through the remainder of Fiscal Year 2018. Among those proposals not adopted was a measure that would have increased community-based health care options for all veterans and expanded a post-9/11 generation caregiver program to veterans who served before September 11, 2001.
The proposal, based on the bipartisan Caring for Our Veterans Act would also enhance telemedicine, improve oversight on prescribing opioids, and allow better access to walk-in care.
"Congress missed an opportunity to provide better care for all generations of veterans," said René Bardorf, WWP Senior Vice President of Government and Community Relations. "Despite this, we are proud to see a groundswell of community support for these efforts."
That support is in the form of more than 8,500 signatures to an online petition (https://wwp.news/2pwNT07) launched this week. The petition allows the public to echo WWP's stance that more can be done for veterans.
"The more signatures we receive to share with Congress, the more we can show the importance of passing a bill now, not after the next election season," Bardorf said.
Since 2003 WWP has been a tireless advocate for our nation's finest, improving the lives of over half a million warriors and their families. WWP legislative efforts have created more than $3 billion in economic impact through funding for veterans and families, training for caregivers, and health care coverage.
Learn more about WWP Government and Community Relations at https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/programs/policy-government-affairs.
About Wounded Warrior Project
Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) connects, serves, and empowers wounded warriors. Read more at http://newsroom.woundedwarriorproject.org/about-us.
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/veterans-charity-pushing-congress-for-improved-veteran-care-300618556.html
SOURCE Wounded Warrior Project
Share this article