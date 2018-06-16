Veterans Charity Salutes Heroes During Ice Fishing Event

"My nephews were with me for the weekend and wanted to create a memory," said Army veteran Jason Noordmans. "The funny thing was that no fish were biting for us, but we did have a great time together."

WWP families received fishing equipment, as they huddled in warm, ice-fishing tents. Warriors also competed in fishing contests for largest fish, most fish, and other categories.

"I went to a veteran-run display tent where they demonstrated the technology used to figure out the best spots for fishing," said Marine Corps veteran Rafael Vasquez. "It was great to see the science behind fishing and talk with veterans involved in our community."

"Despite the frigid conditions, everyone was really positive," Jason said. "We were warm, fed, and entertained. My nephews liked fishing while watching a TV that a warrior set up next to his RV. I appreciated being a part of the event."

Activities like ice fishing and socializing with other veterans can help injured warriors cope with stress and emotional concerns. In a WWP survey (https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/survey) of the injured warriors it serves, more than half of survey respondents (51.6 percent) expressed they talk with fellow veterans to address their mental health issues, and 30.3 percent indicated physical activity helps.

"We talked to a couple of warriors and found that they got married after meeting at another Wounded Warrior Project event," Jason said. "The positive experiences we had fishing with fellow veterans has inspired me to attend similar events."

