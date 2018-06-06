Veterans' Charity Teaches Warriors Bike Maintenance Skills

"Cycling is part of my recovery, and I wanted to learn about making it more enjoyable," said Air Force veteran Andrew McCoy. "I appreciated having local, experienced instructors who covered maintenance topics from a broad perspective and eagerly answered my questions."

"I joined the class to gain more knowledge on quick fixes while out riding," said Army veteran Reggie Barrett. "Also, I wanted to meet someone to ride with, possibly on the next Soldier Ride. Wounded Warrior Project means everything to me, and I look forward to hanging out with fellow warriors."

WWP events like this give warriors opportunities to connect with others who have similar passions and help them build long-term support networks that can last beyond a single event.

Soldier Ride introduces wounded veterans to WWP's long-term health and wellness programs, which include physical training, outdoor events, and nutrition classes.

In a WWP survey (https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/survey) of the injured warriors it serves, 30.3 percent of survey respondents expressed physical activity helps them cope with stress and emotional concerns. Programs like this highlight the importance of managing mental health through physical activity and connecting with other veterans.

"To me, Wounded Warrior Project means a community of people who don't judge me for getting recovery help," Andrew said. "It's a place for recovery resources that I wouldn't normally have the financial ability to explore. Their programs allow me to heal and discover new activities."

"Wounded Warrior Project has challenged and encouraged me to try what is outside my comfort zone and skill level," said Marine Corps Reserve veteran Lisa Dominguez. "I've been on an amazing Soldier Ride before and hope to be on another one soon."

WWP has been connecting, serving, and empowering wounded warriors for 15 years. To learn more, visit http://newsroom.woundedwarriorproject.org.

