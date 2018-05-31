Veterans Connect at Wounded Warrior Project Family Activity Day

"I love being with other veterans and spending quality time with my grandson," said National Guard veteran Stephen Moyer. "My grandson and I had a great time at this event. In addition, I received some useful information on services and benefits available through Wounded Warrior Project."

WWP connects warriors with one another, their families, and communities. WWP empowers warriors to mentor other veterans and live life on their terms.

"Wounded Warrior Project means everything to me," Stephen said. "They ensure we are not forgotten."

Activities like bowling and socializing with other veterans can help injured warriors cope with stress and emotional concerns. In a WWP survey (https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/survey) of the injured warriors it serves, more than half of survey respondents (51.6 percent) expressed they talk with fellow veterans to address their mental health issues, and 30.3 percent indicated physical activity helps.

"Attending Wounded Warrior Project events gives me a place to be around like-minded individuals and fellow veterans," Michael said.

"I was very comfortable at this event despite how I usually don't enjoy being out in public, in unfamiliar places," said Navy veteran John Farkas. "The wounded warrior bond made it feel like we were all on the same team."

Isolation is one of the most significant struggles wounded warriors deal with after serving their country. It can be difficult knowing how to overcome that challenge and rekindle bonds similar to those formed in the military. WWP programs offer settings that provide opportunities for warriors to rekindle those bonds.

WWP has been connecting, serving, and empowering wounded warriors for 15 years. To learn more, visit http://newsroom.woundedwarriorproject.org.

