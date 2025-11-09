Veterans Day Celebration Announces $3 Million Gift to Support Bay Area Veterans

Open Doors to Future Possibilities receives transformative donation to expand lifesaving mental health and community services for veterans and their families

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This Veterans Day, community leaders and elected officials will gather in downtown San Jose to honor Bay Area veterans and celebrate a significant milestone for Open Doors to Future Possibilities (ODTFP), a Bay Area nonprofit dedicated to empowering and supporting veterans and their families.

A press conference and celebration will take place from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at the Open Doors to Future Possibilities office (1550 The Alameda, Suite 150, San Jose, CA 95126). The event will announce a $3 million charitable gift from an anonymous donor that will secure long-term stability for the organization and enable expanded services for veterans across California.

Confirmed Speakers and Attendees

Congressman Sam Liccardo

California State Treasurer Fiona Ma

San Francisco VA Commissioners Hanley Chan and Prince Jordan

Santa Clara County Supervisor Betty Duong (District 2)

A Lifeline for Veterans

Since its founding in 2019 by Dr. Simone Lundquist, a San Jose State University professor of clinical psychology and dedicated counselor, Open Doors to Future Possibilities has provided free, full-service care to more than 6,000 veterans and their families across the Bay Area.

The organization delivers comprehensive, grassroots support, including mental health counseling, suicide prevention, employment assistance, computer training, food and essential supplies, and connections to transitional housing — all free of charge.

Over the past six years, ODTFP has saved 242 veterans from suicide and restored hope to countless others through compassionate, community-based care.

"Every day, we meet veterans who've given everything for this country but are struggling to find hope," said Dr. Simone Lundquist, founder and executive director of ODTFP. "This gift ensures we can continue to save lives, expand our reach, and help veterans heal, reconnect, and thrive."

Transformative Donation and Future Expansion

The $3 million gift includes funding for five full-time staff positions and establishes a $2.5 million quasi-endowment fund to support ODTFP's long-term operational sustainability.

The donation will also help fund:

Immediate operating expenses for 2026

A special Thanksgiving grocery gift card program for veterans

Strategic expansion into Santa Cruz, Palo Alto, and San Diego

Development of a national suicide prevention model for veterans to be launched by 2027

About Open Doors to Future Possibilities (ODTFP)

Open Doors to Future Possibilities (ODTFP) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in San Jose, California. ODTFP provides free, comprehensive support to veterans and their families, including mental health counseling, employment assistance, food and housing support, and suicide prevention programs. Since 2019, the organization has served more than 6,000 veterans across the Bay Area.

