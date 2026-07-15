Veterans Demand Choice In A Broken Benefits System

National survey reveals overwhelming support for modernized access, private partnerships, and greater flexibility in securing earned benefits

LAS VEGAS, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new national survey conducted by The Harris Poll found that U.S. Veterans overwhelmingly support having more choice in how they access and manage their benefits, with many saying the current system is too difficult to navigate alone.

"The most important voice in any discussion about Veterans' benefits should be the Veteran's voice. That's what makes this research so valuable. Rather than telling Veterans what they should want, it asks them directly," says Peter O'Rourke, president of the National Association for Veterans Rights. "The results show overwhelming support for choice, transparency, accountability and access to trusted assistance when navigating the benefits system. Veterans are telling us they want to be informed, empowered, and free to choose the support that best meets their individual needs. When Veterans speak this clearly, we should listen."

The survey of 2,000 U.S. Veterans found that 95% believe Veterans should have the right to choose who helps them with their benefits, while 94% said Veterans should be free to work with a private partner if it helps them secure the benefits they deserve. Additionally, 96% said government and private organizations should work together to better serve Veterans.

The findings are published in Veteran Benefits Guide's State of Veterans' Benefits 2026 research initiative, which explored Veterans' experiences with the disability benefits process, barriers to access and perspectives on modernization and support.

"As Veterans, we're constantly being told how we should feel about the benefits system," says Josh Smith, co-founder and CEO of VBG. "This survey is the first of its kind to actually ask us Veterans what we want when it comes to our earned benefits."

The research found broad consensus among Veterans that the current benefits process is overly complex and time-consuming. According to the survey:

93% said getting benefits feels like a full-time job

84% said the process is too complicated to navigate alone

81% said navigating benefits can "feel like a second deployment"

60% reported experiencing barriers to accessing or maintaining benefits

The survey also highlighted Veterans' interest in modern tools and simplified systems. Nearly all respondents (95%) said they want simple and transparent digital tools that make benefits easier to understand and access, while 78% said they would prefer to manage their benefits entirely online or through an app.

At the same time, Veterans emphasized the importance of transparency and trust. Ninety-seven percent said they want to know exactly how their personal information is being used when receiving assistance with benefits.

The findings also point to significant financial and emotional strain associated with delays in the benefits process. Veterans estimated an average financial loss of $18,642 while waiting for benefits decisions, with 65% reporting some form of financial impact tied to delays or denials. Nearly eight in 10 Veterans (79%) said being denied benefits feels like "being dismissed by the system," while 63% said waiting for benefits took a toll on their peace of mind.

Despite frustrations with the process, the survey found strong optimism around improving outcomes for future Veterans. Nearly all respondents (95%) agreed that when Veterans succeed, it strengthens the broader community, and 93% said improving the system for future generations is important.

The survey further found that Veterans view benefits as tied directly to recognition of service rather than charity: 96% agreed that receiving benefits is fundamentally about respect for their military service.

The Harris Poll conducted the online survey on behalf of VBG between Nov. 24 and Dec. 3, 2025, among 2,000 U.S. Veterans age 18 and older who served at least one year in the military. The survey has a Bayesian credible interval of ±2.9 percentage points at the 95% confidence level. For more information and to download the full report, click here: https://vbg.com/state-of-veterans-benefits/

About Veteran Benefits Guide

Veteran Benefits Guide helps Veterans navigate the complicated VA disability claims process to attain their earned benefits. Its knowledgeable and highly-trained staff guide Veterans in compiling and filing their claims. By ensuring claims are accurate and filed correctly the first time, Veterans can avoid the need for costly and time-consuming appeals, which also helps reduce the VA case backlog. Since its 2015 founding, VBG has helped more than 55,000 Veterans to file successful new claims or increase their disability ratings. A Military Times Best for Vets: Employers awardee, VBG is headquartered in Las Vegas with an additional office in San Diego. For more information on VBG, visit VBG.com.

CONTACT:

Sage Sammons

[email protected]

SOURCE Veteran Benefits Guide