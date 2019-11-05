Veterans Digital Transformation Breakfast Features VA and Congressional Leaders

WASHINGTON, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GovernmentCIO Media & Research will host the Veterans Digital Transformation Breakfast: Customer Service and Veterans Experience Nov. 7 from 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Newseum in downtown Washington D.C.

Ahead of Veterans Day, leaders from the Department of Veterans Affairs and Congress will dive into the technological advancements the agency's Office of Information and Technology and Veterans Experience Office have made to transform veterans' lives.

Featured speakers include Senator John Boozman, Veterans Affairs Deputy Secretary James Byrne and CIO James Gfrerer, among others.

More information and registration for the event can be found here: https://governmentciomedia.com/veterans-digital-transformation-breakfast

For those who cannot attend in person, the event will be livestreamed on GovernmentCIO Media & Research's website .

About GovernmentCIO Media & Research

GovernmentCIO Media & Research is the online destination for thought leadership and coverage focused on the transformation of government IT. Its experienced team collects the best practices and research regarding the advancing technology and management landscape.

CONTACT: newsletter@governmentcio.com

SOURCE GovernmentCIO

Related Links

http://www.governmentcio.com

