Veterans Disability Attorney Clarifies Camp Lejeune Claim Eligibility

HOUSTON, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Between 1953 - 1987 toxic waste products were introduced into the water supply at the Camp Lejeune Marine Corps Base in North Carolina, contaminating the drinking water for thousands of military members and their families, as well as civilians who resided or worked on the base. The contamination has led to serious, even life threatening, chronic conditions for many of those exposed. Veterans Disability Lawyer Bill Herren has seen some confusion in the requirements for filing a Camp Lejeune claim and is committed to pursuing justice for those with chronic conditions caused by this exposure.

On August 10, 2022, President Biden signed the PACT (Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics) Act which significantly expanded the benefits available for Veterans and other including filing claims for presumptive illnesses caused by exposure to toxins during military service. PACT includes the Camp Lejeune Justice Act which addresses claims related to exposure that occurred at Camp Lejeune.

Herren notes that some advertisements and websites limit eligibility to those diagnosed with one of eight conditions: kidney cancer, liver cancer, non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, leukemia, multiple myeloma, Parkinson's disease, mono dysplastic syndromes, or bladder cancer.

Herren states, "that while those eight conditions are certainly eligible for claims, I wouldn't want to limit it to those eight. There can be other chronic conditions related to the toxic water at Camp Lejeune."

As an experienced Veterans Disability lawyer, Herren calls the list of eight conditions too limiting and notes that he has one client with a cancer that is not on the list of eight conditions. Herren also noted that other non-cancer conditions, such as Multiple Sclerosis, could have been caused by the toxic water.

Some sources also indicate that only Veterans, Reservists, and Guardsmen are eligible to file claims, but Herren clarifies that there is broader coverage: spouses and adult children of military service personnel can file claims, as well.

There is a time limit on filing Camp Lejeune exposure claims. The Camp Lejeune Justice Act (part of the PACT Act) requires that claims be filed within two years of its signing, meaning that claims must be filed by August 10th of 2024. Herren encourages anyone who thinks they have a condition linked to the Camp Lejeune water contamination to file now, even if they've had a previously denied claim.

Although the focus is currently on Camp Lejeune, Herren makes a point of noting that, "There are military facilities, other than Camp Lejeune, which have had similar toxic problems in the past." So, veterans and others with chronic conditions from other military-related water contamination could become eligible to file a claim under another Congressional act.

If you have questions about your eligibility or need an experienced Veterans Disability Lawyer to help you file a Camp Lejeune claim, visit Herren Law at herrenlaw.com .

