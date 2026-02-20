Veterans Florida and City of Pensacola Expand SkillBridge Partnership, Creating New Pathways for Servicemembers' Success

PENSACOLA, Fla., Feb. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The City of Pensacola has signed a new SkillBridge Third Party Provider Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Veterans Florida, significantly expanding opportunities for servicemembers to gain civilian workforce experience and transition into rewarding careers in the public sector.

Previously, the SkillBridge partnership was limited to placements within the City of Pensacola Police Department. The newly expanded agreement formalizes a citywide commitment, opening the door for eligible military members to train, intern, and serve across all departments within the City of Pensacola ahead of their transition out of the military. This initiative aligns with the state's broader efforts to support veteran employment and ease the transition to civilian life, particularly in regions with deep military roots such as Pensacola.

"Pensacola is a historic Florida city with many military and veteran families calling it home. This SkillBridge Partnership between the City and Veterans Florida will provide servicemembers an opportunity to ease their transition out of the military and continue their public service career in Florida's Emerald Coast," said Joe Marino, Executive Director, Veterans Florida. "We are honored to join Mayor Reeves to enhance the lives of those who have served and wish to continue to serve."

SkillBridge is a U.S. Department of War program that places military personnel into workplaces within the last 180 days of their service, with the goal of translating the skills they built in the military into the civilian world more smoothly. Veterans Florida, as third-party provider, will administer the program on behalf of the City.

"The military is woven deeply into the fabric of our City," Reeves said. "Our partnership with Veterans Florida allows us to tap into an incredible talent pool and to do our part to honor our historical connection to the service and give these talented men and women a place to continue their service."

For more information about SkillBridge opportunities with the City of Pensacola, contact Veterans Florida or visit www.veteransflorida.org .

