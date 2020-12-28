Veterans Group: Government Clawback of 2020 Payroll Taxes from 2021 Military Paychecks will Offset Pay Raises in New Spending Bill

ATLANTA, Dec. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, veterans advocacy group Mission Roll Call applauded the pay raises for military members in the recent omnibus spending bill passed by Congress and signed into law last night by President Donald Trump, while also asking the federal government to devise a plan to permanently forgive the payroll tax deferrals that military members will be forced to pay back in 2021.

Mission Roll Call Executive Director Garrett Cathcart said, "On behalf of all the military families across our country, we are asking for the federal government to permanently forgive the military payroll taxes not collected in 2020. Our men and women of the armed forces deserve a start fresh in 2021, and they should fully benefit from the pay raises they deserve."

Cathcart continued, "This spending bill just signed into law changes the payback time period for payroll taxes deferred for military members in 2020. But, the government's clawback of these 2020 payroll taxes from 2021 military paychecks will offset the military pay raise in the same legislation. Military families have been hurt by the Covid-19 pandemic and it's time we fight for the men and women of our armed forces who fight for us."

Garrett Cathcart BIO:

Garrett served in both the Iraq and Afghan wars as a Cavalry Scout with the United States Army. During the Surge in 2006, Garrett was a Reconnaissance Scout Platoon Leader in northern Baghdad. He served as an Iraqi Army military advisor team chief in 2008, living, training and operating with an Iraqi Infantry Battalion. Garrett was also a Cavalry Troop Commander in Afghanistan in 2010 where he was commended for recruiting and operating with tribal militia to fight the Taliban. Previously, Garrett was the Southeast Regional Director for Team Red, White and Blue. Garrett is a 2004 graduate of the United States Military Academy and the Goizueta School of Business at Emory University in 2018. Garrett loves coffee, adventures, bourbon, and books. Serving veterans has unwittingly become his life's work.

