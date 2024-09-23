VETERANS GUARDIAN AND BLACK VETERANS EMPOWERMENT COUNCIL INC. HOLD FIRST VA DISABILITY CLAIMS ASSISTANCE CLINIC

SHREVEPORT, La., Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Veterans Guardian, a leading provider of VA claim consulting services, and the Black Veterans Empowerment Council Incorporated (BVEC) are proud to announce the completion of the first VA disability claims assistance clinic. This event provided disability claim consultation and assistance to approximately 150 veterans in the Shreveport region.

"This clinic was a first step toward getting the support and benefits that the Black veteran community of Shreveport deserves and has historically been denied; this has to stop in the black communities and stop now. Unfortunately, the current resources available to them were not getting the job done. There was much hard work from both teams that went into making this event a success, and we are hopeful of replicating it in other parts of the country," said BVEC President and Chairman Shawn Deadwiler, United States Air Force 12 Year Active Duty Veteran.

"We are incredibly proud of both our teams' work for the veteran community in Shreveport. We look forward to continuing this partnership and being able to assist many other veterans who may have been overlooked or underserved by the current system," said Veterans Guardian COO, Bill Taylor, LTC (RET) US Army.

Both organizations plan on holding additional claims assistance clinics and look forward to delivering results for veterans.

ABOUT VETERANS GUARDIAN

Veterans Guardian is a highly respected organization dedicated to assisting veterans in securing the VA benefits they have earned through their service. With a team of experienced professionals, including veterans themselves, Veterans Guardian provides comprehensive support in navigating the complex VA claims process. The organization prides itself on a high success rate and a deep commitment to improving the quality of life for veterans nationwide.

ABOUT BLACK VETERANS EMPOWERMENT COUNCIL INC. (BVEC)

Black Veterans Empowerment Council (BVEC) is a Maryland-based 501(c)3 non-partisan council of national, state, and local veterans organizations seeking to eliminate long-standing racial and economic inequities suffered by Black veterans throughout the United States. BVEC bridges the knowledge gap between the various Black veteran communities, government, philanthropy, and the private sector and serves as a unified voice to inform stakeholders of the needs of Black Veterans.

SOURCE Veterans Guardian