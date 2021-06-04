Veterans Guardian and Irreverent Warriors Announce Sponsorship

PINEHURST, N.C., June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Veterans Guardian VA Claim Consulting today announced a five-star sponsorship of Irreverent Warriors. With a donation of $25,000, the contribution will support Irreverent Warriors in their mission to prevent veteran suicide and improve mental health.

"Irreverent Warriors is an organization that is close to my heart. Their efforts to prevent veteran suicide and improve mental health is unconventional but, it brings the community together for a great cause," said Scott Greenblatt, a 26 year Army Veteran and founder of Veterans Guardian. "Giving back to the veteran community is a part of our organizational ethos, so this donation aligns with our values and efforts to assist those who have worn the uniform."

Irreverent Warriors is a non-profit organization that provides a unique brand of therapy. This therapy brings veterans together using humor and camaraderie to improve mental health and prevent veteran suicide. A popular form of therapy is the Silkies Hike. The Silkies Hike is for Veterans, Active Duty, National Guard, and reserves only and is typically between 4-10 miles. Participants wear silkies during the hike with their fellow veterans and active service members waving military flags along the way.

"Contributing to the mission of Irreverent Warriors makes sense for a number of reasons," said William Taylor, Chief Operations Officer of Veterans Guardian. "We're proud to help support the health and mental wellbeing of veterans."

Veterans Guardian is an evidence-based medical claims consulting firm helping veterans win previously denied and new claims to get the VA benefits they deserve. At Veterans Guardian, giving back to the community is a core principle. The company currently supports 41 local and national charities. Learn more at VetsGuardian.com

About Veterans Guardian:

Veterans Guardian is a VA Claim Consulting Firm headquartered in Pinehurst, NC, and serving clients around the world. Veterans Guardian helps Veterans attain the VA Disability benefits they are medically and ethically eligible for as a result of their honorable service. Founded in 2017 by Army Lieutenant Colonel (Ret) Scott Greenblatt, the company has hired more than 150 Veterans, Spouses of Veterans, and active-duty Military Spouses and has assembled an elite team of Veterans that can relate to their clients. These team members are former VA employees, medical professionals, and military leaders with valuable experience, knowledge, and a shared sense of mission.

