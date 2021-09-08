Veterans Guardian Announces Sponsorship of the Duskin and Stephens Foundation

PINEHURST, N.C., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Veterans Guardian VA Claim Consulting today announced a sponsorship with the Duskin and Stephens Foundation. The $10,000 donation will support Duskin and Stephens annual Beef and Beer event as well as their other fundraising efforts.

"The Duskin and Stephens Foundation (DSF) holds a special place in our hearts," said Scott Greenblatt, CEO, and Founder of Veterans Guardian. "Their efforts to bring families of the active-duty Special Operations community together to honor our fallen is an honorable cause."

The Duskin and Stephens Foundation began when members of 1st Battalion, 3rd Special Forces Group at Fort Bragg NC came together to honor and remember two of their former teammates, Mike Duskin and Riley Stephens. In five weeks' time, a small group of 15 people raised money from the surrounding community. Over 1,000 people came to the venue to watch skydivers parachute through the sky and enjoy each other's company.

Since their first event in May of 2013, the Duskin and Stephens Foundation has become a staple in the Sandhills community by uniting the military and civilian populations under the common goal of raising funds to support the families of fallen members of Special Operations Forces and their community outreach through events, scholarships, and programs.

"The Duskin and Stephens Foundation has been going strong for eight years," said William Taylor, COO of Veterans Guardian. "They have reached out to and supported countless families of the Special Operations community through educational scholarships, programs, and much more."

To date, the Duskin and Stephens Foundation has awarded $408,000 in scholarships to children of active-duty Special Operations members. DSF believes that instilling strong values and leadership skills at a very young age will pay dividends in our communities and nations' future.

Veterans Guardian is a pre-filling consulting firm helping veterans achieve the disability rating they are medically and ethically eligible for when they file their claim for VA Disability benefits and compensation. They are staffed by a team of fellow veterans and veteran spouses that understand the significant and lasting impacts military service can have on a veteran's physical and mental health. For More Information Visit: https://vetsguardian.com

