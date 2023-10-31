Veterans Guardian Announces Title Sponsorship for the 2023 Congressional Football Game

News provided by

Veterans Guardian

31 Oct, 2023, 06:46 ET

WASHINGTON, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Veterans Guardian VA Claim Consulting, a leading organization dedicated to supporting and honoring our nation's veterans, was a proud title sponsor of the 2023 Congressional Football Game, which took place on September 28th at Audi Field in Washington, DC. The annual event unites politicians from both sides of the aisle, the U.S. Capitol Police, former NFL players, and the public for a friendly yet competitive flag football game.

Veterans Guardian's commitment to supporting veterans' needs and causes aligns perfectly with the mission of the Congressional Football Game. By stepping up as the title sponsor, Veterans Guardian aimed to elevate the event's reach and impact.

The sponsorship demonstrates Veterans Guardian's ongoing dedication to fostering a sense of community and gratitude for those who serve. Through their support of this event, they hoped to create an even stronger bond between elected officials and those who have bravely served our country.

"We were thrilled to be the title sponsor for the 2023 Congressional Football Game," said Scott Greenblatt, Founder of Veterans Guardian. "Our organization is committed to honoring and assisting veterans, and this event allows us to connect with our congressional leaders and the public uniquely and engagingly. We believe that by working together, we can make a substantial impact on veterans' lives."

Proceeds from the event were directed towards various initiatives, providing essential support to those who have sacrificed so much for our nation. Non-profit beneficiaries include the Capitol Police Memorial Fund, Our Military Kids, and Advantage 4 Kids. The game served as a platform to highlight the importance of bipartisan cooperation in addressing the nations' needs.

About Veterans Guardian: Veterans Guardian is a VA Claim consulting firm headquartered in Pinehurst, NC, serving veterans worldwide. The company helps veterans attain the VA Disability benefits they are medically and ethically eligible for due to their honorable service to the nation. Learn more at https://vetsguardian.com/

SOURCE Veterans Guardian

