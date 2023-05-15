Veterans Guardian Applauds Bipartisan Legislation that Fixes the VA Accreditation Process, Giving Veterans More Options and Punishing Malicious Actors

WASHINGTON, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Veterans Guardian, a leading veteran-owned and operated pre-filing consulting firm, proudly endorses the Preserving Lawful Utilization of Services for Veterans (PLUS) for Veterans Act of 2023 (H.R. 1822). Introduced by Representatives Bergman (R-MI), Correa (D-CA), and original co-sponsor Mace (R-SC), this bipartisan, comprehensive legislation aims to improve the claims review process for veterans receiving benefits from The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA).

The PLUS for Veterans Act seeks to amend Section 5901 of Title 38, United States Code, to enhance the process of preparing, presenting, and pursuing VA benefit claims. This legislation creates a strict accreditation process for veteran representatives, fostering alternative expedited methods for veterans to receive and increase VA benefits. It also ensures transparency by mandating annual reports to Congress, imposing limits on fees that veterans will pay for assistance with their benefits claims, and reestablishing penalties for unauthorized fees to safeguard veterans from bad actors within the VA benefits system.

This legislation addresses the mounting backlog of VA benefits claims, protects veterans from fraud and exploitation, and allows veterans various options to navigate the VA. The PLUS for Veterans Act of 2023 presents additional avenues and options for our servicemen and women to pursue the VA benefits they deserve upon returning to civilian life.

"As a veteran-owned-and-operated company, we pride ourselves on empowering veterans with choices, options, and the freedom to succeed post-service. This bipartisan legislation builds upon the good intentions of previous efforts by preserving veteran's right to choose how they navigate the government by securing for them a wide variety of options while at the same time protecting them from predatory practices by legislating around fees and medical provider relationships," stated, Lt. Col. Scott Greenblatt (Ret. U.S. Army), CEO & Co-Founder, Veterans Guardian VA Claim Consulting. "We look forward to working with Members of Congress, the VA, and the VSOs to continue serving our veterans after they have served our country."

Veterans Guardian applauds this effort to address the current VA benefits system's shortcomings that burden our veterans. Although we greatly appreciate the commendable efforts of VSOs in delivering essential services to veterans, the time has come for accredited agents to take a more active role in bridging the gaps and providing steadfast support to our valiant men and women in uniform.

