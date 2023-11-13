Veterans Guardian Honored with 2024 Military Friendly Gold Employer Award

PINEHURST, N.C., Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Veterans Guardian VA Claim Consulting received the 2024 Gold Military Friendly Employer by VIQTORY. Military Friendly is the standard that measures an organization's commitment, effort, and success in creating sustainable and meaningful benefits for the military community. This is the fourth year Veterans Guardian has been awarded a Military Friendly Employer Award recognition for their veteran recruitment and employment efforts.

VIQTORY is a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business (SDVOSB) that connects the military community to civilian employment, educational, and entrepreneurial opportunities. Over 2,100 organizations compete annually for a Military Friendly designation. This year, Veterans Guardian received a gold designation.

"As a veteran-owned and operated company, we are honored to receive the Military Friendly Gold Employer Award," said Scott Greenblatt, CEO and Founder of Veterans Guardian. "The foundation of Veterans Guardian is built on the commitment, dedication, and passion of our veteran staff members."

Apart from their veteran recruitment, Veterans Guardian is committed to paying tribute to military veterans and their families by engaging in diverse community outreach efforts, advocating for their rights, and providing continuous financial assistance to veteran and community-focused charities, scholarship programs, and organizations.

"Organizations earning the Military Friendly Employers designation have invested in comprehensive and impactful initiatives that bring about positive results for our valued service members and esteemed veterans," said Kalya Lopex, Senior Director of Military Partnerships at Military Friendly. "We salute these exemplary employers who raise the bar and understand that hiring military personnel is not merely an act of goodwill but a testament to a standard that embodies sound business wisdom."

About Veterans Guardian

Veterans Guardian is a VA Claim Consulting Firm headquartered in Pinehurst, NC, serving clients worldwide. Veterans Guardian works to help Veterans attain the VA Disability benefits they are medically and ethically eligible for as a result of their honorable service in the United States Military. For more information, visit www.VetsGuardian.com

