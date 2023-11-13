Veterans Guardian Honored with 2024 Military Friendly Gold Employer Award

News provided by

Veterans Guardian

13 Nov, 2023, 07:03 ET

PINEHURST, N.C., Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Veterans Guardian VA Claim Consulting received the 2024 Gold Military Friendly Employer by VIQTORY. Military Friendly is the standard that measures an organization's commitment, effort, and success in creating sustainable and meaningful benefits for the military community. This is the fourth year Veterans Guardian has been awarded a Military Friendly Employer Award recognition for their veteran recruitment and employment efforts.

VIQTORY is a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business (SDVOSB) that connects the military community to civilian employment, educational, and entrepreneurial opportunities. Over 2,100 organizations compete annually for a Military Friendly designation. This year, Veterans Guardian received a gold designation.

"As a veteran-owned and operated company, we are honored to receive the Military Friendly Gold Employer Award," said Scott Greenblatt, CEO and Founder of Veterans Guardian. "The foundation of Veterans Guardian is built on the commitment, dedication, and passion of our veteran staff members."

Apart from their veteran recruitment, Veterans Guardian is committed to paying tribute to military veterans and their families by engaging in diverse community outreach efforts, advocating for their rights, and providing continuous financial assistance to veteran and community-focused charities, scholarship programs, and organizations.

"Organizations earning the Military Friendly Employers designation have invested in comprehensive and impactful initiatives that bring about positive results for our valued service members and esteemed veterans," said Kalya Lopex, Senior Director of Military Partnerships at Military Friendly. "We salute these exemplary employers who raise the bar and understand that hiring military personnel is not merely an act of goodwill but a testament to a standard that embodies sound business wisdom."

About Veterans Guardian

Veterans Guardian is a VA Claim Consulting Firm headquartered in Pinehurst, NC, serving clients worldwide.  Veterans Guardian works to help Veterans attain the VA Disability benefits they are medically and ethically eligible for as a result of their honorable service in the United States Military. For more information, visit www.VetsGuardian.com

SOURCE Veterans Guardian

Also from this source

Veterans Guardian Honored With HIREVets Platinum Medallion Award

Veterans Guardian Honored With HIREVets Platinum Medallion Award

The United States Department of Labor has awarded Veterans Guardian the HIREVets Platinum Medallion Award, the only federal-level veterans'...
Veterans Guardian Proudly Announces Sponsorship of the 2023 Moore County Walk to End Alzheimer's

Veterans Guardian Proudly Announces Sponsorship of the 2023 Moore County Walk to End Alzheimer's

Veterans Guardian VA Claim Consulting, a leading organization dedicated to supporting and honoring our nation's veterans, is pleased to announce its...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Veterans

Image1

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.