Veterans Guardian Honored With 2024 Military Spouse Friendly Employer Award

Veterans Guardian

Nov. 28, 2023

PINEHURST, N.C., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Veterans Guardian VA Claim Consulting received the 2024 Military Spouse Friendly Employer Designation by VIQTORY. Military Friendly is the standard that measures an organization's commitment, effort, and success in creating sustainable and meaningful benefits for the military community. This is the fourth year Veterans Guardian has been awarded a Military Friendly Employer Award recognition for their veteran recruitment and employment efforts.

VIQTORY is a veteran-owned small business that connects the military community to civilian employment, educational, and entrepreneurial opportunities. This year, over 2,100 organizations applied to win a military-friendly designation.

"Veterans Guardian is a veteran-owned and operated company that commits itself to hiring veterans, veteran spouses, and active-duty spouses," said Scott Greenblatt, CEO and Founder of Veterans Guardian. "Thanks to these individuals' daily commitment and diligent efforts, we can effectively support our veteran clients."

In addition to its initiatives in veteran recruitment, Veterans Guardian is dedicated to honoring military veterans and their families through a range of community outreach endeavors. The company actively advocates for veterans' rights. They also consistently offer financial support to veterans and community-focused charities, scholarship programs, and organizations.

"Organizations bestowed with the Military Friendly Employers designation have made substantial investments in comprehensive and impactful initiatives. These endeavors lead to positive, life-changing outcomes for our esteemed service members, dedicated military spouses, and veterans," said Kayla Lopez, Senior Director of Military Partnerships at Military Friendly. "Their unwavering dedication to integrating military personnel into their workforce not only showcases compassion but also underscores a profound understanding of the strategic value they bring to the business landscape."

About Veterans Guardian

Veterans Guardian is a VA Claim Consulting Firm headquartered in Pinehurst, NC, serving clients worldwide. Veterans Guardian works to help Veterans attain the VA Disability benefits they are medically and ethically eligible for as a result of their honorable service in the United States Military. For more information, visit www.VetsGuardian.com

SOURCE Veterans Guardian

