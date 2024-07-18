Veterans Guardian Honored with Gold Level Military Friendly® Employer Award for 2024

PINEHURST, N.C., July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Veterans Guardian VA Claim Consulting is thrilled to announce that it has been recognized as a Gold Level Military Friendly® Employer for 2024 by VIQTORY Media. This prestigious accolade acknowledges Veterans Guardian's exceptional efforts in supporting veterans and military spouses through meaningful employment opportunities and comprehensive support programs.

The Military Friendly® Employer designation is awarded to organizations that strongly commit to hiring, training, and retaining veterans and military spouses. Veterans Guardian not only met but exceeded the rigorous standards set by VIQTORY Media, earning recognition at the Gold Level.

Scott Greenblatt, CEO & Founder of Veterans Guardian, expressed his gratitude for this distinguished honor:

"Receiving the Gold Level Military Friendly® Employer award for 2024 is a tremendous honor for Veterans Guardian. We are deeply committed to our mission of supporting those who have served our country and their families. This recognition underscores our dedication to providing meaningful career opportunities and a supportive environment where veterans and military spouses can thrive."

In addition to the Gold Level Military Friendly® Employer award, Veterans Guardian has been designated a Military Friendly® Spouse Employer, further accentuating its dedication to supporting military families.

The Military Friendly® Employer and Military Friendly® Spouse Employer designations are based on a comprehensive assessment of an organization's policies, practices, and outcomes related to veteran and military spouse employment.

Veterans Guardian continues to lead by example in creating a workplace culture that values veterans' and military spouses' skills, experiences, and contributions.

About Veterans Guardian

Veterans Guardian is a VA Claim Consulting Firm headquartered in Pinehurst, NC, serving clients worldwide. Veterans Guardian works to help Veterans attain the VA Disability benefits they are medically and ethically eligible for as a result of their honorable service in the United States Military. For more information, visit www.VetsGuardian.com

SOURCE Veterans Guardian