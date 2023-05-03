Veterans Guardian National Presenting Sponsor for Irreverent Warriors, 2 Years in a Row

PINEHURST, N.C. , May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Veterans Guardian VA Claim Consulting is pleased to announce its status as the 2023-2024 National Presenting Sponsor for Irreverent Warriors. Each day, at least 22 Veterans and military service members die by suicide. Irreverent Warriors is dedicated to increasing awareness around this issue and providing the support to save lives.

Veterans Guardian was the 2022-2023 National Presenting Sponsor and 2021-2022 5-star sponsor for Irreverent Warriors.

"We are proud to be a long-time partner of Irreverent Warriors," said Scott Greenblatt, CEO and Founder of Veterans Guardian. "The impact on veterans through their unique events and brand of therapy drew us to become a sponsor over 3 years ago."

Irreverent Warriors is a non-profit organization that provides a unique brand of therapy. This therapy brings veterans together using humor and camaraderie to improve mental health and prevent veteran suicide. Donnie O'Malley, USMC (Ret.), and Sergeant Ryan Loya, USMC, founded Irreverent Warriors after losing a close friend to suicide.

One of the unique things about Irreverent Warriors is how they bring participants together through Silkie Hikes. A Silkies Hike reminds veterans that the camaraderie they once had in the military will never truly die. During the hike, participants wear silkies with fellow veterans and active service members. Over 125 participating cities, 50,000 Silkies Hike Attendees, and 125 collaborating organizations exist today.

"It's amazing to see how many veterans, active-duty, national guardsmen, and reservists join together to spread the message of veteran suicide prevention," said William Taylor, COO of Veterans Guardian. "We will always stand with those who put Veterans first, as that aligns with our vision statement at Veterans Guardian."

Veterans Guardian is a veteran-owned and operated firm headquartered in Pinehurst, NC. The company helps veterans achieve the disability rating they are medically and ethically eligible for when they file their claim for VA Disability benefits and compensation.

