Veterans Guardian Received Two Military Friendly Designations

PINEHURST, N.C., Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Veterans Guardian VA Claim Consulting announced today that they have been named a 2023 Military Friendly Brand and a 2023 Military Friendly Company.

Veterans Guardian has been recognized with Military Friendly Awards since 2021. The Military Friendly Award is the standard that measures an organization's commitment, effort, and success in creating sustainable and meaningful benefits for the military community.

The Military Friendly Brand designation measures a company's social and material investment in support of the military and veteran community, including consumer support and protections. A total of 199 organizations were named 2023 Military Friendly Brands.

"Veterans and their spouses are at the heart of our organization," says Scott Greenblatt, CEO and Founder of Veterans Guardian. " That is why It is such an honor to receive a 2023 Military Friendly Brand designation."

For an organization to be named a Military Friendly Company, it must meet three of four critical areas of commitment to the military community. The Recruitment, hiring, and training of veterans and veteran spouses, partnering with and supporting Veteran-Owned Businesses, commitment to military consumer protections, and having a positive brand reputation in the military community.

"For the first time in our organization's history, we have been named a Military Friendly Company," says William Taylor, COO of Veterans Guardian. "This designation reinforces our core beliefs that the hiring, training, and retention of veteran staff are of the utmost importance."

Since the company's inception, Veterans Guardian has hired 125 veterans, created 170 jobs nationwide, assisted with over 22,500 claim increases and approvals, and served over 40,000 Veterans.

About Veterans Guardian

Veterans Guardian is a VA Claim consulting firm headquartered in Pinehurst, NC, serving veterans worldwide. The company helps veterans attain the VA Disability benefits they are medically and ethically eligible for due to their honorable service in the United States Military. Learn more at https://vetsguardian.com/

