Veterans Guardian Winner of 2021 BBB Torch Award For Ethics

PINEHURST, N.C., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Veterans Guardian has been recognized by the Better Business Bureau serving Eastern North Carolina in the annual 2021 BBB Torch Awards for Marketplace Ethics. The BBB Torch Award for Marketplace Ethics recognizes companies displaying an outstanding level of ethics and integrity in all business dealings. These companies generate a high level of trust among their employees and their communities. Veterans Guardian also won the 2020 BBB Torch Award for Ethics.

In total, four winners were honored with a Torch Award during a virtual ceremony on Thursday, June 24th. The finalists represented large, mid-sized, and small business categories. Veterans Guardian won the only award in the large-sized business category. The nominees went through a meticulous application process to illustrate their commitment to ethics and community leadership. Each winner was closely evaluated and chosen by an independent panel of judges. The judges analyzed each applicant's ethical standards and practices, reputation, marketing, advertising, management practices, and training programs to distinguish those that were most outstanding.

"I was ecstatic that we were nominated for the 2021 BBB Torch Awards," said Scott Greenblatt, CEO, and founder of Veterans Guardian. "Winning the Torch Award for Ethics for a second year is a great honor and reaffirms our commitment to doing the right thing for our veteran clients. We take enormous pride in our professional integrity and help all of our clients get the benefits they ethically deserve for their service to the nation."

Veterans Guardian is a pre-filling consulting firm helping veterans achieve the disability rating they are medically and ethically eligible for when they file their claim for VA Disability benefits and compensation. They are staffed by a team of fellow veterans and veteran spouses that understand the significant and lasting impacts military service can have on a veteran's physical and mental health.

"I am proud to work with such dedicated staff that can relate so well with our clients," said William Taylor, COO of Veterans Guardian, "This award signifies our staff's hard work and is the torch to lead us forward on our journey of helping fellow veterans."

Since Veterans Guardian's inception in 2017, they have assisted over 30,000 veterans. With their 90% success rate and over 150 veteran and veteran spouses employed, Veterans Guardian will continue to serve the Veteran community that sacrificed their freedom to protect ours. For More Information Visit: https://vetsguardian.com

