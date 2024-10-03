Veterans Health Leader Elected New Chief Executive Officer of the HealthWell Foundation

Michael S. Heimall Served as CEO of DC Veterans Affairs Medical Center; Walter Reed Medical Center

GERMANTOWN, Md., Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The HealthWell Foundation®, an independent non-profit charitable organization that provides financial assistance for underinsured Americans, today announced that Michael S. Heimall, FACHE, an accomplished executive with experience at some of the nation's most respected veterans medical centers, has been elected as the Foundation's Chief Executive Officer. He will assume the new role on November 4.

Heimall comes to HealthWell after serving as executive director of the Washington, D.C., Veterans Affairs Medical Center, one of the nation's largest veterans hospitals with 3,200 employees and $900 million in revenue. He oversaw the operations of six community-based clinics, an academic medical center with 170 inpatient beds, and a 120-bed long-term care center.

Prior to his position at the VA Medical Center, Heimall served as CEO of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md.

Heimall, a resident of Gaithersburg, Md., was selected after a nationwide search, and the HealthWell Foundation Board of Directors voted unanimously for his selection.

"Michael's deep leadership experience in finance, enterprise, and management make him an excellent CEO to lead the HealthWell Foundation into the future," said Jerri Scarzella, HealthWell Board Vice Chair and member of the Search Committee. "We were all impressed with Michael's ability to manage large budgets and engage with varied stakeholders. And we greatly respect his long-time advocacy for America's veterans."

Board and Search Committee member Cathleen Bennett called Heimall a "servant leader in every sense of the word. He is strategic and collaborative. He understands that with leadership comes accountability." Bennett noted that Heimall regularly engages with top-ranking military leaders, members of Congress, and veterans and their families. Bennett said the Board was impressed with Heimall's ability to create culture change through empowerment and accountability. He has led hospital-wide initiatives that improved patient safety as well as initiatives that increased employee satisfaction and engagement.

Heimall, a 30-year Army veteran, retired at the rank of Colonel. Heimall said he is eager to advance the mission of the HealthWell Foundation as he begins the next chapter of his career. He brings both a professional and personal connection to the HealthWell Foundation's mission. As a hospital CEO, he regularly saw veterans with serious illnesses struggle with high copays, deductibles, and other health-related expenses. In Heimall's own family, he saw the challenges of medical costs when his oldest adult son successfully battled cancer; the son at one point received some financial support from a charity related to his undergraduate alma mater.

"When I saw the HealthWell posting for the CEO position, I immediately thought of how people who didn't know my family at all gave to us at an emotional and difficult time. This position with HealthWell is a way for me to give back," Heimall said.

Heimall said he will prioritize the HealthWell Foundation's commitment to compliance with federal regulations.

"Donors and patients and families know that when they are donating money to HealthWell, or receiving assistance from HealthWell, that the organization is independent and abiding by the highest ethical and moral standards," Heimall said. "They know the organization is following the laws and the rules that govern patient assistance programs better than anybody else in this space."

David L. Knowlton, Chair of the HealthWell Foundation Board, called Heimall the right person to lead the HealthWell Foundation. The Board is working with Heimall on the transition. Knowlton thanked the search committee, which reviewed nearly 200 applications during the comprehensive executive search.

"I want to welcome Michael to HealthWell," Knowlton said. "And I want to thank the entire HealthWell staff for their patience during this transition. The need for our mission has never been greater. We look forward to the future as we strengthen our commitment to reducing the financial barriers to care for underinsured patients with chronic and life-altering illnesses."

A nationally recognized, independent non-profit organization founded in 2003 and a resource to the White House Cancer Moonshot Initiative, the HealthWell Foundation has served as a safety net across over 90 disease areas for more than one million underinsured patients. Since its inception, HealthWell has provided over $4 billion in financial support through more than 1.5 million grants to access life-changing medical treatments patients otherwise would not be able to afford. HealthWell provides financial assistance to adults and children facing medical hardship resulting from gaps in their insurance that cause out-of-pocket medical expenses to escalate rapidly; HealthWell assists with the treatment-related cost-sharing obligations of these patients. HealthWell ranked 23rd on the 2023 Forbes list of America's Top 100 Charities and was recognized for its 100 percent fundraising efficiency. For more information, visit HealthWellFoundation.org.

