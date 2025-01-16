Veterans Help Group, the National Medal of Honor Center for Leadership, and the Army Scholarship Foundation Announce Creation of Perpetual Scholarship Honoring Medal of Honor Recipient Master Sergeant Leroy A. Petry, USA (Ret.)

CLEARWATER, Fla., Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Veterans Help Group, in partnership with the National Medal of Honor Center for Leadership and the Army Scholarship Foundation, is proud to announce the establishment of the Master Sergeant Leroy A. Petry Scholarship, a perpetual award created to honor the legacy of Medal of Honor Recipient Master Sergeant Leroy A. Petry. This new scholarship aims to provide financial assistance to the families of U.S. Army veterans and service members, enabling deserving students to pursue their academic and career aspirations.

About the Scholarship: The Master Sergeant Leroy A. Petry Scholarship celebrates the service of Master Sergeant Leroy A. Petry, a distinguished U.S. Army Ranger whose bravery and dedication exemplify the highest ideals of America. Awarded annually, this scholarship will support students who demonstrate outstanding academic achievement, leadership potential, and a commitment to their communities. The perpetual nature of the scholarship fund ensures that Petry's legacy will continue to inspire future generations for years to come.

A Collaborative Effort The creation of this scholarship represents a significant collaboration between three prominent organizations:

Veterans Help Group, an advocacy group dedicated to representing veterans seeking VA disability compensation.

National Medal of Honor Center for Leadership, a nonprofit committed to delivering values-based leadership training and education inspired by the values of the Medal of Honor.

Army Scholarship Foundation, a longstanding and highly regarded nonprofit that provides educational scholarships to the children and spouses of active-duty and veteran U.S. Army soldiers

Quotes from Leadership

"Leroy Petry's heroism and dedication to his fellow soldiers embody the spirit of service that we aim to honor and emulate. Through this scholarship, we hope to empower the next generation to follow his example," said Joe Waring, Board Member of Veterans Help Group.

"This scholarship is not only a tribute to Master Sergeant Leroy A. Petry's incredible service but also critical for highlighting the esteemed values of the Medal of Honor. We are proud to collaborate on this important initiative," added Tom Mundell, President and CEO of the National Medal of Honor Center for Leadership.

"Education is fundamental to ensuring future success. The endowment of the Leroy A. Petry Scholarship provides another opportunity for the Army Scholarship Foundation to honor the legacy of a true American hero and to support military family member students to thrive academically and professionally," stated Jeff Gault, Chairman of the Army Scholarship Foundation.

About Leroy A. Petry: Master Sergeant Leroy A. Petry received the Medal of Honor for his courageous actions during combat in Afghanistan on May 26, 2008. Despite being severely injured, Petry's selfless bravery saved the lives of his comrades. His commitment to service extends beyond the battlefield, as he continues to tirelessly advocate for veterans and their families.

How to Apply or Support

Students interested in applying for a scholarship through the Army Scholarship Foundation, to include the Master Sergeant Leroy A. Petry Scholarship, can find detailed information on eligibility requirements and application deadlines at https://armyscholarshipfoundation.org Individuals interested in supporting military families through scholarships such as this one are encouraged to make donations via the same website.

About the Partner Organizations

Veterans Help Group: A team of VA accredited agents advocating for veterans and their families, ensuring they receive the disability compensation they have earned. More information can be found at www.veteranshelpgroup.com

National Medal of Honor Center for Leadership: Promotes the leadership and civic values inspired by Medal of Honor recipients. For more information, please visit https://mohcenterforleadership.org

Army Scholarship Foundation: Provides scholarships to the family members of hundreds of Army soldiers and veterans annually in support of their educational goals. To learn more, please visit https://armyscholarshipfoundation.org

