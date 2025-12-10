VETERANS IN BUSINESS (VIB) NETWORK ADVOCATES FOR VETERAN ENTREPRENEURSHIP IN CAPITOL HILL

WASHINGTON, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Veterans In Business (VIB) Network, a nonprofit that advocates for veteran-owned businesses, participated in a hearing Wednesday held by the House Committee on Small Business. VIB CEO Rebecca Aguilera-Gardiner spoke during the session titled, "From Service to Startup: Empowering Veteran Entrepreneurs."

"I feel honored and humbled to represent the 3,600 veteran businessowners in our network," said Aguilera-Gardiner. "We are thankful to the lawmakers who invited us in our nation's capital including Congresswoman Nydia Velázquez of New York. When a veteran succeeds in business, they not only hire other veterans. They reinvest in their local communities and strengthen the national supply chain."

Wednesday's hearing analyzed the importance and the contributions of veteran entrepreneurs in today's economy, while identifying key opportunities to support their businesses. Lawmakers listened to how veteran entrepreneurs use the programs of the Small Business Administration (SBA) for certifications and access to capital.

Today, there are nearly two million veteran-owned businesses in the United States. These companies employ more than five million Americans and generate approximately $1 trillion in annual receipts.

The Veterans In Business (VIB) Network is a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization that advocates for all Veteran Businesses including SDVOSBs and DVBEs. We help Veteran businesses build connections between Corporations, Government Agencies, and Prime Contractors looking to create partnerships for contracting opportunities. We believe all Veterans in Business can succeed together.

