Veteran's PATH and Chopra Global Partner to Support Veterans on 9/11 Anniversary

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Veteran's PATH , a non-profit providing veteran mindfulness training and peer support, has partnered with Chopra Global , a leading integrative health company founded by Dr. Deepak Chopra, to offer mindfulness tools in support of veterans, service members and their families on the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

Path to Healing includes a free livestream event on 9/11 with practices to support well-being, including a special message and meditation from Deepak Chopra. Participants will receive supplemental support, including a series of guided meditations and resources, and ways to engage via social media and the Veteran's PATH Network (a private, veteran peer support community).

"With September 11th approaching, many in the military-veteran community were already reminded of their sacrifices, but recent events in Afghanistan have amplified emotions and distress, which can increase the risk of suicide," says Mary Beth Leisen, PhD, of Veteran's PATH. "Path to Healing will create a space for veterans to connect, decompress, and practice tools that support wholeness and well-being. We've seen the power of mindfulness and connection to transform lives. We're excited to partner with Chopra Global for this vital mission."

Everyone in the military-veteran community is welcome to join.

Information and registration at veteranspath.org/pathtohealing .

About Veteran's PATH

Veteran's PATH is a 501c3 whose mission is for every US veteran to find wholeness and lead a purposeful and fulfilling life. They provide high quality, veteran-specific mindfulness training and peer support through classes, workshops, outdoor experiences, and immersive healing programs. https://veteranspath.org/

About Chopra Global

Chopra Global is an integrative health company empowering personal transformation for collective well-being. Anchored by the life's practice and research of Dr. Deepak Chopra, Chopra Global aims to advance a culture where a healthy, peaceful and joyful life is accessible to all. With a portfolio that includes more than 2000 health articles, a comprehensive mobile app , masterclasses, teacher certifications, immersive live events and personalized retreats, Chopra Global's signature programs have been proven to improve overall well-being through a focus on physical, mental and spiritual health. For more information, interact with the team on Instagram , Facebook and Twitter .

Contact:

Mary Beth Leisen, Ph.D., [email protected]

David Drake, [email protected]

SOURCE Veteran's PATH

Related Links

https://www.veteranspath.org

