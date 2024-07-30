Veterans Polling at Top of National Preference for Vice President

WASHINGTON, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ipsos and With Honor released a national survey regarding voter preference for Vice Presidential candidates for the Democratic ticket.

Former astronaut and Navy captain, Arizona Senator Mark Kelly, and Army veteran, Maryland Governor Wes Moore, top the list of candidates at 50% of voters assessing them each, respectively, as "very strong" and "strong" candidates for vice president.

Pete Buttigieg, a Navy veteran and Secretary of Transportation, placed third with 42% followed by Michigan Governor, Gretchen Whitmer, at 38% and California Governor, Gavin Newsom, at 35%.

The poll shows Donald Trump and Kamala Harris statistically tied at 38%. Toplines and cross tabs are posted here.

The poll also assessed the impact of military experience on voter preferences across party lines. Twenty-six percent of Americans ranked military experience as the best choice for producing elected officials, and 47% of Americans ranked a military career in the top two preferences for past work experience for elected officials across party lines.

Furthermore, the poll found that Americans ranked honesty, a trait often associated with military service, as the most appealing attribute for elected officials. Fifty-nine percent of respondents ranked this in the top two preferred traits, followed by a "willingness to fight for what's important" (43%) and having the "right values" (42%).

Veterans comprise 18% of Congress today, which is down from a high water mark of 72% decades ago when Congress was far less polarized. While 31 of 46 U.S. Presidents served previously in the military, it has been 15 years since a military veteran has held either the Presidency or Vice Presidency. It has been 28 years since both vice presidential candidates were veterans.

A surge of post 9-11 veterans have run for Congress this cycle across party lines. With Honor also released its results from tracking all veteran Congressional races today. You can find that data here.

