Veterans Pound Their Way to Fitness with Wounded Warrior Project

"I needed a community," Jennifer said. "I was scared and never left my apartment. Wounded Warrior Project allows me to experience new things to discover my interests while being safe and among other vets. I keep coming back because it is family."

Today, Jennifer is physically active and socially engaged through WWP wellness events and other activities that have helped her build a network of support. A recent pound fitness workout – where participants use drumsticks to mark the beat as they do aerobic exercises – gave her a chance to pound her way to fitness and make new connections.

"Through health and wellness activities, I have friends I can call," Jennifer said. "Wounded Warrior Project has enabled me to stay connected and not isolate myself – and work through my demons with other veterans."

To maintain an active lifestyle, Jennifer has also participated in other WWP wellness, sports, and peer support activities.

Jennifer said this was the first time she tried a pound fitness workout, and she enjoyed it because she felt challenged to follow the instructor at a fast pace, use different muscle groups, and learn new movements.

Warriors, and their families, are experiencing the links between physical and mental well-being. WWP provides services in both physical and mental health to help warriors thrive in their communities.

In a WWP survey of the wounded warriors it serves, 30% expressed physical activity is one of the things that helps them cope with stress and emotional concerns.

