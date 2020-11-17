Veterans Recovery Resources of Mobile Receives $100,000 Cigna Foundation Grant to Provide Mental Health Services to Area Veterans

MOBILE, Ala., Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second year in a row, the Cigna Foundation will provide a $100,000 grant to Veterans Recovery Resources, a community-based, non-profit organization that offers professional clinical care and peer-based wellness programs to military service members, veterans, families, caregivers and survivors in southwest Alabama and surrounding areas.

Building on the successful results of the 2019 grant, the Cigna Foundation will fund additional peer support specialists, whose role is to provide care to fellow veterans on their recovery journey. As veterans who have overcome addiction, substance abuse and mental illness, peer support specialists are uniquely equipped to offer practical skills, knowledge and assistance as well as empathy and hope.

"Peer Support Specialists are the backbone of our organization," said John Kilpatrick, founder and Executive Director of Veterans Recovery Resources and a military veteran. "Veterans need a trusted ally in their recovery process to share life, embrace difficult times, and move toward a healthier tomorrow. If combat teaches you anything, it's that we can't fight alone. We need others to be successful in recovery; we can't do it alone."

Veterans Recovery Resources offers a continuum of clinically-based medical and behavioral services, peer support programming and community integration activities to provide a veteran-centered, holistic and phase-based approach to substance abuse and mental wellness.

"We work closely with veterans across the country to improve their physical and emotional health, and that is why we are so proud to support the important work of Veterans Recovery Resources," said Bryan Holgerson, Cigna market president for Alabama and Georgia. "This grant will provide even more peer support specialists to help veterans in our community who are struggling with mental wellbeing."

As a Military Friendly® and Best for Vets employer, Cigna's dedication to helping those who served can be found in the workplace, in local communities and across the nation:

Free Veterans Support Line (855-244-6211) is available to all veterans, their families and caregivers with resources for pain management, substance use counseling and treatment, and more.

(855-244-6211) is available to all veterans, their families and caregivers with resources for pain management, substance use counseling and treatment, and more. Live guided-relaxation exclusively for veterans on Tuesdays at 5 pm ET . Veterans can call 866.205.5379 (use passcode 113 29 178 and then press #).

exclusively for veterans on Tuesdays at . Veterans can call 866.205.5379 (use passcode 113 29 178 and then press #). Partnership with the Department of Veterans Affairs to help educate veterans about safe opioid use, and improve the delivery of care and health outcomes for veterans.

to help educate veterans about safe opioid use, and improve the delivery of care and health outcomes for veterans. Salute , a Cigna employee resource group, offers an open forum, support, and programming for employees who serve or have served in the military, their families, and those that support our veterans.

, a Cigna employee resource group, offers an open forum, support, and programming for employees who serve or have served in the military, their families, and those that support our veterans. Our local ambassador teams partner with military installations, colleges, and community programs to translate and match the job skills of veterans and military spouses with open roles .

. As the official sponsor of the 2020 Marine Corps Marathon and partner of the Achilles Freedom team, we're honored to run virtually alongside active military and veterans of all abilities and celebrate their courage and commitment to keep moving forward.

About the Cigna Foundation

Cigna Foundation, established in 1962, is a private foundation funded by contributions from Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) and its subsidiaries. Cigna Foundation supports organizations sharing its commitment to enhancing the health of individuals and families, and the well-being of their communities, with a special focus on those communities where Cigna employees live and work.



About Cigna

Cigna Corporation is a global health service company dedicated to improving the health, well-being and peace of mind of those we serve. Cigna delivers choice, predictability, affordability and access to quality care through integrated capabilities and connected, personalized solutions that advance whole person health. All products and services are provided exclusively by or through operating subsidiaries of Cigna Corporation, including Cigna Health and Life Insurance Company, Cigna Life Insurance Company of New York, Connecticut General Life Insurance Company, Evernorth companies or their affiliates, Express Scripts companies or their affiliates, and Life Insurance Company of North America. Such products and services include an integrated suite of health services, such as medical, dental, behavioral health, pharmacy, vision, supplemental benefits, and other related products including group life, accident and disability insurance. Cigna maintains sales capability in over 30 countries and jurisdictions, and has more than 190 million customer relationships around the world. To learn more about Cigna®, including links to follow us on Facebook or Twitter, visit www.cigna.com.

About Veterans Recovery Resources

Veterans Recovery Resources is a "by Veteran, for Veteran" non-profit, community-based wellness program dedicated to supporting a life of flourishing for those who have served. Founded in 2015, the organization's mission is to accelerate Veteran well-being by removing the barriers to mental health care and providing a unique recovery program for Veterans, families, caregivers and survivors experiencing post-traumatic stress, substance abuse and other wellness issues. The outpatient clinic is located at 1156 Springhill Avenue in mid-town Mobile, Alabama. More information is available at www.vetsrecover.org.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Colonel John Kilpatrick

251.405.3677

[email protected]

Holly Fussell

423-304-9128

[email protected]

SOURCE Cigna Foundation