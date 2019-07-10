Veterans Resource Centers of America Names Chris Johnson President and CEO

SANTA ROSA, Calif., July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Veterans Resource Centers of America ("VRC" or "the Company"), a community-based nonprofit founded in 1972 that provides housing, behavioral health treatment, case management and a range of other services to veterans in California, Arizona and Nevada, today announced the appointment of Chris Johnson as President and Chief Executive Officer. When Mr. Johnson's appointment takes effect on July 15, 2019, he will become only the second President and CEO in the Company's 47-year history. He succeeds co-founder Peter Cameron, whose retirement was announced yesterday in a separate press release.

Mr. Johnson brings over 25 years of leadership in business strategy, brand development, fundraising and communications in both the for-profit and non-profit sectors. He joins VRC after serving most recently as Interim Executive Director of Evergreen Treatment Services ("ETS"), a nonprofit based in Seattle that provides medication-assisted treatment and wraparound services for opioid dependence, as well as street-based outreach services to vulnerable, chronically homeless adults struggling with addiction.

Before joining ETS, Mr. Johnson was Chief Executive Officer of Woodcraft Rangers, a 95-year-old youth services agency based in Los Angeles that provides expanded learning programs to public and private schools. During his tenure as CEO, he led Woodcraft Rangers through a strategic planning process that increased the brand visibility of the organization, added half a million dollars in new revenue streams and thirteen new schools in one year, achieved 20 percent greater improvement on academic measurements compared to peer organizations, and led a government relations and advocacy effort that resulted in an additional $50 million in the annual state budget for after-school programs.

"We're delighted to have Chris as our next President and CEO," said Jim Larson, Chairman of the VRC Board of Directors. "The Board conducted a thorough search process in which he distinguished himself as a passionate, forward-thinking leader with extensive and varied experience in growing mission-driven organizations. We're confident he's the right person to lead VRC and our exceptional staff as we look ahead to the unique challenges facing a new generation of veterans. On behalf of the Board, I'm pleased to welcome Chris and excited to work closely with him as we continue to serve our veterans by helping them reintegrate into their communities and build happy, healthy and enriched lives for themselves and their families."

"I'm honored to join VRC," said Mr. Johnson. "It's a privilege to be able to serve alongside such an experienced, compassionate and dedicated team. As the son of a World War II and Korean War veteran, I believe there's no greater calling than to help veterans and their families. Every day for almost 50 years, the team at VRC has made a powerful, life-saving difference. I'm excited about the opportunities ahead to build on that success and drive further growth for the benefit of our employees, clients and the communities we serve."

Mr. Johnson spent many of his formative years living in Marin, Sonoma and Sacramento counties, and he holds a Bachelor of Arts from California State University, Sacramento. He currently lives in Santa Rosa, California, with his wife of 35 years.

Contacts

Joe Millsap

Communications Manager

Veterans Resource Centers of America

(707) 578-2785 Ext. 413

jmillsap@vetsresource.org

About Veterans Resource Centers of America

Veterans Resource Centers of America is a community-based nonprofit focused on the overall wellness and reintegration of American military veterans from all eras. Founded in 1972 by a group of Vietnam veterans, we have 14 resource centers embedded in local communities across California, Arizona and Nevada. With a primary focus on housing assistance, behavioral health treatment and case management, we take a holistic approach to addressing the individual needs of each veteran and pride ourselves on helping veterans help themselves. We are certified by the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF) and we provide the highest standard of care. Find out more by visiting www.vetsresource.org or reviewing our GuideStar profile.

