Veterans Resource Centers of America Rebrands as Nation's Finest

SANTA ROSA, Calif., Aug. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Veterans Resource Centers of America, a nonprofit supporting military veterans and their families with housing, case management, counseling, and employment services since 1972, announced today that it is rebranding as Nation's Finest.

"It's critical that we stand out among the crowded field of veteran service organizations - many of which have overlapping brands, missions, and service offerings - so that veterans, their families, and supportive members of the community can find us," said Chris Johnson, President and CEO of Nation's Finest. "With so many veterans facing the possibility of eviction and homelessness due to the economic impacts of COVID-19, the need to put ourselves front and center is more important than ever."

"For nearly 50 years, we've helped set the national standard for delivering effective community-based services to veterans and their families," Mr. Johnson continued. "Today, we celebrate a leap forward with the launch of a new name and a dynamic new logo and website. I hope you'll join us as we look ahead to another 50 years of dedicated service to the veteran community."

To learn more about Nation's Finest and the work we do, visit our new website at nationsfinest.org, where you can find our brand story and view a series of public service announcements narrated by renowned actor Alfred Molina of Raiders of the Lost Ark, Spider-Man 2, The Da Vinci Code, and Frozen II.

You can also reach us by calling 1-833-GOT-YOR6 (468-9676).

About Nation's Finest

Nation's Finest serves veterans and their families at more than 30 locations in 14 mostly rural communities in California, Arizona, and Nevada. With a primary focus on housing, mental health, case management, and employment services, we take a comprehensive approach to addressing the individual needs of each veteran, and we pride ourselves on helping veterans help themselves. In business since 1972, we have almost 50 years of experience in meeting the needs of the veteran community. Learn more at nationsfinest.org.

Additionally, through our subsidiary Veterans Housing Development Corporation, we develop affordable housing specifically for veterans and their families, providing them with a stable and secure place where they can rebuild their lives and recapture the sense of belonging and purpose they may have lost somewhere along the way. Learn more at housingvets.org.

