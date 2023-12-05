Veterans Service Commission currently closed due to boiler malfunction

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cuyahoga County Veterans Service Commission main office location, located on Prospect Avenue, is closed indefinitely due to a boiler malfunction.

The CCVSC regrets to inform clients that the main office location is closed to clients until the boiler can be repaired. In the meantime, Veterans/Dependents are encouraged to call 216-698-2600 for remote options or visit a Service Officer at the Wade Park VA Hospital (for VA Claims only) or Parma Outpatient Clinic (for VA Claims only).

The CCVSC did attempt alternative heating sources (space heaters), with only limited success. The volume of space heaters required to heat the space caused safety issues.

The CCVSC is working on a long-term HQ solution that will ensure this does not become an ongoing issue.

Please check for updates at www.CuyahogaVets.org or www.facebook.com/CCVSC

Is the CCVSC important to you?

Please consider contacting your local representative to let them know that the CCVSC is a vital resource to the Veterans community and requires reliable facilities to provide critical and timely services.

http://council.cuyahogacounty.us/en-US/council-districts.aspx

About Cuyahoga County Veterans Service Commission

Provide world class advocacy, assistance, and support to Veterans and their families through a variety of programs and services dedicated and specialized to support independent and sustained solutions for the Veterans of Cuyahoga County.

Follow us on social media:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CCVSC

SOURCE The Cuyahoga County Veterans Service Commission