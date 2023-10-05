Veterans Service Team ("VST"), Your Trusted Partner in Veteran Well-being, Announces MMA Champion Cat Zingano as Official Ambassador

FORT BENTON, Mont., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Veterans Service Team (VST), a dedicated 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, committed to enhancing the well-being of active-duty and retired members of the US Military/US Coast Guard, is excited to introduce its latest collaboration with MMA Champion Cat Zingano, fondly referred to as "Alpha Cat." Together, VST and Cat Zingano are proud to unveil a groundbreaking partnership, poised to make a lasting impact on the health and happiness of veterans and their four-legged companions. This collaboration represents a testament to the dedication of both parties in making a lasting difference in the lives of those who have sacrificed so much for our nation.

VST's product offerings are meticulously crafted based on extensive evidence-based research, with the primary goal of enhancing physical health, mental well-being, and overall quality of life. The diverse range of wellness products includes:

Soil-Based Probiotics: Engineered to fortify the digestive system and promote optimal health, our products are formulated to bolster veterans' resilience and vitality…

PRESCRIPT-ASSIST helps with the worst stomach issues. TAS – A is a game-changing performance enhancer. BREAKFAST FOR THE BRAIN boost energy, attitude, and confidence!

Mr. Howard Zall, COO of VST, expressed his enthusiasm for this partnership, saying, "Cat's journey is not just a testament to victory, but to the empowerment of countless souls inspired by her grit and grace. With this opportunity, VST aims to not only elevate her storied career but also to amplify her influence."

Captain George Ackerson, CEO and Founder of VST, a two-tour Vietnam veteran black-ops helicopter and test pilot, shared his excitement, stating, "We are very excited to have such a clear representative of our mission onboard that will help change the world for the better. Cat is exactly the leader we desire to represent not only our products but our mission as well. She is the perfect role model to our Service Members, and VST is extremely proud to have her on the team."

Cat Zingano added, "I am so inspired by the VST team and what they've done and continue to do to support veterans and active-duty military members. Their mission really aligns with several areas that are very important to me: supporting our veterans, promoting physical health, promoting mental wellness, and animal advocacy. I'm really excited to be working with the VST team to further amplify what they're doing. I'm also very grateful for their support of my upcoming title fight. Together, we're going to do great things!"

About Veterans Service Team (VST): Veterans Service Team (VST) is a self-funded 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to enhancing the well-being of active-duty and retired members of the US Military/US Coast Guard. VST's mission is to provide evidence-based wellness solutions that improve physical health, mental well-being, and overall quality of life for veterans and their four-legged companions.

