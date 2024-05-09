Veterans Set Sail to Fight Suicide After Military Service

Veteran Powered Team Raises Funds for America's Warrior Partnership

BRAINTREE, Mass., May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Westport Group, a veteran-operated business in Braintree, MA, has teamed with America's Warrior Partnership (AWP) to race again this year in the famous Figawi Race on Memorial Day weekend from Hyannis, MA to Nantucket, MA. The veteran-led team will be sailing to raise awareness and funds to fight veteran suicide.

"At AWP, suicide prevention is not a stand-alone program", says AWP President and CEO Jim Lorraine, "but rather the outcome of best-in-class service, collaboration, care, compassion, and productive partnerships that begin with a trusted, meaningful relationship." In 2023, AWP served more than 8,000 veterans and their families across 1,300 counties reaching all 50 states and territories. 89% of cases were successfully resolved and 95% of customers were satisfied. Of those screened, 15% had suicide ideations and 94% of them were not seeking support for behavioral or mental health. AWP is working to grow in local and national partnerships with currently over 2,000 working with the AWP Network in addition to their multi-year veteran suicide study, Operation Deep Dive™.

The team of veterans will race aboard the Defender, led by female captain, Martha Kristian. "Our past efforts have resulted in raised awareness, driving increased activity from veterans at risk reaching out for help which is linked directly to the exposure we receive during the race. Along with providing outcome-based solutions, AWP is doing fantastic research along with Duke Medical to identify veterans at risk. This is a team effort supported by the entire organization at TWG and we're fortunate to use the race as a platform" said Martha Kristian. "While the reason we're racing is serious, our team is also serious about winning." The Westport group has raised over $50,000 in support of AWP's mission.

The Defender will be manned by veterans and TWG personnel including:

Jim Lorraine , AWP President and CEO, former Deputy Command Surgeon U.S. Special Operations Command

, AWP President and CEO, former Deputy Command Surgeon U.S. Special Operations Command Chris Kristian , The Westport Group, Executive Vice President and Managing Director and former infantry officer who served in several of the Army's most elite units.

, The Westport Group, Executive Vice President and Managing Director and former infantry officer who served in several of the Army's most elite units. Gary Terry , The Westport Group, Executive Vice President and Managing Director

, The Westport Group, Executive Vice President and Managing Director David Fridovich , AWP Board Member, former Deputy Commander U.S. Special Operations Command; retired as a Green Beret (Fridovich was the Army's highest ranking Special Forces Officer at the time of his retirement).

About America's Warrior Partnership

America's Warrior Partnership is a tax-exempt 501(C)(3) nonprofit organization that partners with communities to prevent veteran suicide. They connect local veteran-serving organizations with the appropriate resources, services, and partners to support veterans, their families, and caregivers at every stage of life. Their goal is to improve veterans' quality of life and end veteran suicide by empowering local communities to serve them proactively and holistically before a crisis occurs.

Learn more at americaswarriorpartnership.org or @AWPartnership .

About The Westport Group

The Westport Group's proprietary insurance coverage empowers companies to offer top talent a greater amount of protection from the financial challenges of an unexpected disability. As an innovator and industry leader, TWG serves their clients with bespoke products, intuitive service, and unwavering integrity. TWG is a veteran-operated business and proud supporter of America's Warrior Partnership and the Figawi Charities.

For more information, please visit westportgp.com .

SOURCE AWP