Veterans Step Into Texas Open-Primary Lawsuit to Defend Voters' Freedom to Participate

Veteran-led organization seeks to join litigation to defend a system that lets Texans vote in taxpayer-funded primaries without registering with a private political party

AMARILLO, Texas, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Veterans for All Voters, a nonpartisan, veteran-led organization, today filed a motion to intervene in Republican Party of Texas v. State of Texas, No. 2:25-cv-00200-Z (N.D. Tex., Amarillo Division), a case challenging Texas's open-primary system.

At stake is a simple principle: Texans should not have to register with a political party to participate in taxpayer-funded primary elections. For veterans, many of whom served alongside Americans of every background and belief, that principle is not partisan. It is part of the civic trust they swore to defend.

Veterans for All Voters is seeking to intervene alongside two of its members—Texas veterans Scott Shepherd and Joshua Davis—to defend Texas's current open-primary system. That system allows eligible voters to participate in taxpayer-funded primary elections without registering with a political party. Together, the proposed intervenors also filed an emergency motion asking the Court to hold the proposed consent judgment filed by Attorney General Ken Paxton in abeyance while their motion to intervene is considered, so the case is not resolved without a party to defend the election laws established by the political branches.

The filing follows a unanimous vote by the Veterans for All Voters Board of Directors to pursue intervention.

"Veterans do not stop serving when they take off the uniform," said Alberto Ramos, Chief Executive Officer of Veterans for All Voters. "We are taking this step because open, competitive elections are central to the country we served in uniform and the communities we continue to serve. This case is not about helping one party or hurting another. It is about making sure veterans, independents, and all eligible Texas voters are not shut out of taxpayer-funded elections."

Veterans for All Voters has about 1,000 members nationwide, including roughly 60 in Texas, and a broader supporter base of approximately 9,000. Its programs include veteran engagement, leadership development, nonpartisan voter education, community events, and digital outreach designed to help veterans serve as trusted civic voices in their communities.

"Texas veterans help pay for these elections. They should have a voice in them," said Eric H. Bronner, Founder of Veterans for All Voters. "Veterans for All Voters exists to put voters first and build a political system that is accountable to all Americans. When a case could affect whether veterans can participate in a primary without registering with a party, veterans deserve a seat at the table."

Veterans for All Voters emphasized that its role in the case is consistent with its nonpartisan mission and cross-partisan community. The organization does not support or oppose political candidates or parties. It advocates for structural reforms that unlock competition, increase participation, and ensure our political system works for all Americans.

"This is a big moment for our organization because it reflects exactly why Veterans for All Voters exists," Ramos said. "We are here for the veteran who still feels called to serve here at home, for the independent voter who refuses to let a party label define their voice, and for every American who believes our elections should belong to voters."

About Veterans for All Voters

Veterans for All Voters (VAV) is a nonpartisan, veteran-led 501(c)(3) organization founded in 2021. VAV brings together veterans from across the political spectrum to advocate for structural reforms that put voters first, unlock competition, and build a political system accountable to—and worthy of—all Americans.

For more information, visit veteransforallvoters.org.

Contact:

Alberto Ramos

[email protected]

SOURCE Veterans for All Voters