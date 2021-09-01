Veterans, supporters to carry American flag through 62-day journey
Team RWB hosts Old Glory Relay to honor our nation's veterans
Sep 01, 2021, 10:51 ET
ATLANTA, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- From September 11 through November 11, military veterans and supporters will run, walk, and hike side by side to carry an American flag from New York to Georgia. The Old Glory Relay is hosted by Team Red, White & Blue (Team RWB), a nonprofit organization forging America's leading health and wellness community for veterans, helping them find lasting fulfillment through the creation of deep bonds with other veterans and civilian supporters.
The relay, presented by Window World, begins on the 20th anniversary of September 11 in New York City and culminates in Atlanta on Veterans Day, November 11, 2021. The Old Glory Relay is made possible with support from Team RWB's corporate partners including MI Windows and Doors, Amazon Military, The Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation, The Vitamin Shoppe, Comcast NBCUniversal, TrueCar Military, Fox Nation, Microsoft, Thompson Machinery, and BMW, the official vehicle of the Old Glory Relay.
Veterans and civilian supporters can register to participate by running a leg of the relay in person in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Alabama, and Georgia. Participants also have the option to join shadow runs in areas with a Team RWB chapter or to register as virtual participants and move the flag in their own community.
"The Old Glory Relay is a patriotic way to pursue our mission as we pass an American Flag that will ultimately connect thousands of Americans and countless communities over its more than 2,000-mile journey," said Mike Erwin, Executive Director of Team RWB.
To further support the event, from September 11 through November 11, 2021, The Vitamin Shoppe will donate $1 to Team RWB from any purchase from its brand partners Force Factor, Isopure, Lean Body by Labrada, LifeAid, and Optimum Nutrition to Team RWB, up to $50,000 in total contributions.
To learn more about the Old Glory Relay or to register, visit teamrwb.org/OGR.
About Team Red, White & Blue
Team Red, White & Blue (Team RWB), a nonprofit organization founded in 2010, is forging America's leading health and wellness community for military veterans, families, and their supporters. Team RWB has more than 220,000 members spread across nearly 200 chapters and communities nationwide. To learn more, visit TeamRWB.org or download the Team RWB App today.
