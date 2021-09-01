Veterans, supporters to carry American flag through 62-day journey

Veterans and civilian supporters can register to participate by running a leg of the relay in person in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Alabama, and Georgia. Participants also have the option to join shadow runs in areas with a Team RWB chapter or to register as virtual participants and move the flag in their own community.

"The Old Glory Relay is a patriotic way to pursue our mission as we pass an American Flag that will ultimately connect thousands of Americans and countless communities over its more than 2,000-mile journey," said Mike Erwin, Executive Director of Team RWB.

To further support the event, from September 11 through November 11, 2021, The Vitamin Shoppe will donate $1 to Team RWB from any purchase from its brand partners Force Factor, Isopure, Lean Body by Labrada, LifeAid, and Optimum Nutrition to Team RWB, up to $50,000 in total contributions.

To learn more about the Old Glory Relay or to register, visit teamrwb.org/OGR.

About Team Red, White & Blue

Team Red, White & Blue (Team RWB), a nonprofit organization founded in 2010, is forging America's leading health and wellness community for military veterans, families, and their supporters. Team RWB has more than 220,000 members spread across nearly 200 chapters and communities nationwide. To learn more, visit TeamRWB.org or download the Team RWB App today.

