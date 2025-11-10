Veterans Take Center Stage at Kubota Dealer Meeting, Honored with New Kubota Equipment Donated Through "Geared to Give" Program

Kubota Renews Commitment to Farmer Veteran Coalition and Boot Campaign for 2026 to Increase Support for More Veterans and Military Families

GRAPEVINE, Texas, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Veterans Day, Kubota Tractor Corporation and the Farmer Veteran Coalition (FVC) today announced the selection of the 2025 "Geared to Give" farmer veteran recipients of new Kubota equipment. This year's five awardees were honored as part of Kubota's annual dealer meeting, Kubota Connect, held in Grapevine, Texas, where they were recognized by Kubota leadership and celebrated for their service and continued contributions to their communities through farming. This year's honorees are:

Darnell Dugger, U.S. Army veteran, Griffin, Georgia

Kyle Londre, U.S. Army veteran, Wheatland, Missouri

Rob Niles, Vermont Army National Guard veteran, East Hardwick, Vermont

Peter Taylor, U.S. Navy veteran, Sandpoint, Idaho

Donnie Woodmansee, U.S. Marine Corps & Army National Guard veteran, Ignacio, Colorado

"Our Nation's veterans do not just hang up their uniforms when they transition from military service," said Alex Woods, President of Kubota Tractor Corporation and a veteran of the Army National Guard. "They step into new roles as leaders, growers, and neighbors. With 'Geared to Give,' Kubota is honored to support their next chapter by providing the equipment they need to keep serving their communities. Recognizing this year's recipients in front of hundreds of Kubota dealers was truly an honor and a reminder of why this program continues to make such a lasting impact."

In addition to receiving new Kubota equipment, the five farmer veteran recipients and their guests were invited to Grapevine, Texas, to attend Kubota Connect, the company's annual dealer meeting. During the event, the veterans were recognized on stage in front of Kubota dealers from across the country, where they were each presented with a custom challenge coin by Woods, who personally thanked each recipient for their service and shared words of appreciation on behalf of the company.

"Behind every piece of equipment stands a farmer veteran driven by a dream—to build something enduring for their family and community," said Jeanette Lombardo, Chief Executive Officer of the Farmer Veteran Coalition. "Through Kubota's partnership, these veterans gain the tools, resources, and encouragement they need to bring those dreams to life. We are truly honored to walk alongside them on that journey."

The 2025 "Geared to Give" program received nearly 500 applications through FVC's Farmer Veteran Fellowship Fund, and in the end, one recipient was selected by and for each of Kubota's five operating divisions across the U.S.

Southeast Division : Darnell Dugger served seven years in the U.S. Army with two deployments to Iraq. He founded Acre & Herd Ranch in Griffin, Georgia, where he raises Katahdin sheep using regenerative agriculture practices. Kubota awarded Darnell an MX5400HST utility tractor, which was delivered by his local Kubota dealer, Mason Tractor and Equipment.

: Darnell Dugger served seven years in the U.S. Army with two deployments to Iraq. He founded Acre & Herd Ranch in Griffin, Georgia, where he raises Katahdin sheep using regenerative agriculture practices. Kubota awarded Darnell an MX5400HST utility tractor, which was delivered by his local Kubota dealer, Mason Tractor and Equipment. Midwest Division : Kyle Londre served four and a half years in the U.S. Army, including a deployment to Afghanistan. He and his wife, Karalina, manage Bearded Horns Ranch in Wheatland, Missouri, where they raise Texas Longhorn cattle on 70 acres. Kubota awarded Kyle an RTV-X Crew utility vehicle, which was delivered by his local Kubota dealer, Quarles Supply Company.

: Kyle Londre served four and a half years in the U.S. Army, including a deployment to Afghanistan. He and his wife, Karalina, manage Bearded Horns Ranch in Wheatland, Missouri, where they raise Texas Longhorn cattle on 70 acres. Kubota awarded Kyle an RTV-X Crew utility vehicle, which was delivered by his local Kubota dealer, Quarles Supply Company. Northern Division : Rob Niles served 26 years in the Vermont Army National Guard, including deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan. He operates Wild Woods Maple, an organic, bird-friendly maple sugaring business in East Hardwick, Vermont. Kubota awarded Rob an L02 Series compact tractor, which was delivered by his local Kubota dealer, Champlain Valley Equipment.

: Rob Niles served 26 years in the Vermont Army National Guard, including deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan. He operates Wild Woods Maple, an organic, bird-friendly maple sugaring business in East Hardwick, Vermont. Kubota awarded Rob an L02 Series compact tractor, which was delivered by his local Kubota dealer, Champlain Valley Equipment. Western Division : Peter Taylor retired after 20 years in the U.S. Navy, including two deployments to Iraq. He and his family operate PJT Farm in Sandpoint, Idaho, managing more than 800 acres where they raise cattle, hogs, chickens and rabbits. Kubota awarded Peter a BV4160 PREM round baler, which was delivered by his local Kubota dealer, Coeur d'Alene Tractor.

: Peter Taylor retired after 20 years in the U.S. Navy, including two deployments to Iraq. He and his family operate PJT Farm in Sandpoint, Idaho, managing more than 800 acres where they raise cattle, hogs, chickens and rabbits. Kubota awarded Peter a BV4160 PREM round baler, which was delivered by his local Kubota dealer, Coeur d'Alene Tractor. Central Division: Donnie Woodmansee served a combined 21 years in the U.S. Marine Corps and Army National Guard with deployments to Bosnia, Iraq and Afghanistan. He owns and operates Sambrito Ranches on 72 acres in Ignacio, Colorado, where he raises grass-fed stocker beef and practices regenerative ranching. Kubota awarded Donnie an SVL65-2 compact track loader, which was delivered by his local Kubota dealer, Southwest Ag, Inc.

Since the Kubota program was established in 2015, Kubota has provided more than $1.1 million to FVC in the form of organizational support and grants to veterans, along with 51 pieces of donated Kubota equipment to farmer veterans nationwide. The program also offers exclusive discounts to veteran members of the Farmer Veteran Coalition with instant customer rebates for purchasing select Kubota equipment at all 1,100 authorized Kubota dealerships across the country.

Extending the company's support for our Nation's veterans as part of the "Geared to Give" umbrella of programs, Kubota will continue to pledge support for Boot Campaign on its mission to unite Americans to honor and restore the lives of Veterans and military families through individualized, life-improving care. In May 2025, Kubota supported Boot Campaign during Military Appreciation Month to raise funds and awareness for veterans and military families. Through an in-store and online matching program at authorized Kubota dealerships nationwide, customers and dealers together raised $50,000, which Kubota matched for a total of $100,000 donated to Boot Campaign. The partnership will return in May 2026 to help raise more funds in support of life-improving programs that provide personalized care for veterans and their families to treat the root causes of hidden wounds of war.

For more information on FVC's 2026 application process, visit www.farmvetco.org. For more information on the "Geared to Give" program, visit Kubota Cares. And for more information about Boot Campaign, visit BootCampaign.com/Kubota.

About Kubota Tractor Corporation

Kubota Tractor Corporation, Grapevine, Texas, is the U.S. marketer and distributor of Kubota-engineered and manufactured machinery and equipment, including a complete line of tractors of up to 200* Gross hp, performance-matched implements, compact construction equipment, consumer lawn and garden equipment, hay tools, commercial turf products and utility vehicles. For product literature or dealer locations, contact: Kubota Tractor Corporation, 1000 Kubota Drive, Grapevine, TX 76051, (888) 4-KUBOTA [(888) 458-2682], Ext. 900, or visit KubotaUSA.com . *factory estimated rating

About Farmer Veteran Coalition

Based in Waco, Texas, Farmer Veteran Coalition's mission is to assist service members and Veterans transitioning out of military service into careers in the agriculture sector or assist them with starting their own farms or ranches. Established in 2009, FVC's in-house programs include the Farmer Veteran Coalition Fellowship Fund small grant program, the nationally recognized Homegrown By Heroes label for Veteran-grown products, and national and regional conferences. As the nation's largest nonprofit assisting veterans and active-duty members of the U.S. Armed Forces embark on careers in agriculture, FVC works to develop a new generation of farmers and food leaders. This is done through expanding viable employment and career opportunities with support and collaboration of the farming and military communities. For more information, visit www.farmvetco.org or follow them on Facebook and Instagram at @FarmerVeteranCoalition and on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/@farmvetcoalition/videos.

About Boot Campaign

Established in 2009, Boot Campaign's mission is to unite Americans to honor and restore the lives of Veterans and military families through individualized, life-improving care. Accredited by the Better Business Bureau and with a Platinum rating from Candid and Four-Star rating from Charity Navigator, on average 87% of funds raised by Boot Campaign go directly to its mission-driven programs. To learn more, visit www.bootcampaign.org and follow the organization on Facebook, X or Instagram using the handle @bootcampaign.

