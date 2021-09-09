Veterans Trust announces Tribute to America's Heroes on 20th anniversary of September 11

Located at Las Olas Oceanside Park, on A1A and Las Olas, the inaugural Tribute to America's Heroes will honor First Responders and those that protect our country and communities by coming together to celebrate the freedoms we share while cheering heroes to victory.

Event producers Stev Stephens, Phil Carrington, and Brett Williamson are best known as the team behind the obstacle course for the successful Ninja Warrior brand. Their newest project, The Human Baton, is a global high-energy relay race with multiple stages over land, sea, air, and online. Their goal is to capture the energy of the race into a one-day immersive experience with Fort Lauderdale as the backdrop.

Our Tribute to America's Heroes and The Human Baton produced by Stev Stephens to showcase our support to the heroes on the beautiful sandy oasis of Fort Lauderdale Beach.

Fred Roger, Executive Director of The Veterans Trust, says, "By bringing together the community in a unique manner to express the patriotism and love of country, our goal is to commemorate the events of 9/11, pay tribute to our American heroes and celebrate those that stand to defend this nation."

Las Olas Oceanside Park will transform into a community affair with a family-friendly kid zone hosted by FLIPANY, a pop-up food village serving up the area's most delectable eats, an opportunity to learn more about our military and first responders, video game trucks, and simulators provided by local US Military organizations, an exclusive VIP village with refreshing cocktails, and a collection of the city's tastemakers. In addition, there will be a stage program to respectfully pay homage to 9/11 while celebrating America and those that protect it. The day will culminate with an immersive Human Baton experience.

Our mission behind The Human Baton experiences is to leave each city a better place than when they found it. All net proceeds will be distributed by The Veterans Trust to eight local nonprofits. In addition, funds will support critical initiatives in the local community focused on employment, education, and various veteran programs.

The schedule of events surrounding the Tribute to America's Heroes will also include:

A Hangar charitable fundraiser on August 28 .

. An invite-only VIP kickoff party on September 10 .

. An epic closing celebration on the evening of September 11.

* Pending Final City Commission Approval*

ABOUT THE VETERANS TRUST

We are innovating how veterans who served since 2013, The Veterans Trust is a foundation that brings together organizations and resources to solve friction points experienced by our service members, veterans, first responders, and family members. The organization enhances programs through collaborative and adaptive strategies that enable effectively and streamline solutions. In addition, The Veterans Trust is the nation's leading veteran organization providing life-changing motorsports experiences to our nation's heroes.

THE HUMAN BATON

The Human Baton aims to create a new race experience that places the audience at the center of the action. Expert drivers and their vehicles come from seven different race disciplines to form each team to compete in the global race series. Their navigator is The Human Baton Athlete, who is passed across the racecourse and acts as the storyteller, becoming the eyes and ears of the audience. This high-energy race takes place over land, sea, and air, and throughout a continent rather than a traditional racetrack environment. The race combines the speed of Super Cars, Drift Cars, Thundercats, Endurance Horses, Rally Cars, and Helicopters into one racecourse with multiple legs. The Human Baton will participate in and endure each portion of the race as a co-pilot and navigator to keep the world engaged throughout the journey. For more information, please visit https://www.thehumanbaton.com .

Contact: Mike Penrod, [email protected]

SOURCE Veterans Trust