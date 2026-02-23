Veterans United Home Loans Adds 19th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps Troy Black to Military Advisory Team

After a 37-year military career, Black becomes the newest former Senior Enlisted Advisor to join the company's efforts to boost awareness and education about VA loans and homeownership

COLUMBIA, Mo., Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Veterans United Home Loans today announced the addition of Troy E. Black, the 19th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps and former Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff (SEAC), to its distinguished Military Advisory Team.

Black succeeds Ronald L. Green, the 18th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, who has served as a valued advisor to the company. Black's hiring further strengthens a one-of-a-kind advisory panel dedicated to supporting Veterans and raising awareness about the VA home loan benefit.

"I've spent my career serving Marines and their families, and that commitment doesn't end with retirement," Black said. "The VA home loan is one of the most powerful benefits Veterans have earned. Joining Veterans United allows me to continue serving by helping Veterans better understand their benefits and make informed decisions about homeownership."

Black retired after a decorated 37-year career in the Marine Corps. As the 19th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, he served as the senior enlisted leader for more than 180,000 active duty Marines and 30,000+ Reserve Marines and advised the Commandant on all matters affecting the enlisted force. He later became the Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the highest enlisted position in the U.S. Armed Forces, serving as the principal military advisor to the Chairman on enlisted matters across all branches of service.

"Troy has spent nearly four decades leading from the front and advocating for enlisted service members at the highest levels of our military," said Pam Swan, vice president of Military Relations at Veterans United. "His lifelong commitment to those who wear the uniform aligns directly with our purpose. Having someone of his character and credibility join our team strengthens our ability to reach Veterans and service members with trusted information and ensure they have every opportunity to achieve homeownership."

Veterans United's Military Advisory Team is unique within the mortgage industry. While some companies may employ a former military leader as a spokesperson, Veterans United has assembled a panel comprised exclusively of the highest-ranking retired senior enlisted leaders from each branch of the Armed Forces. Each advisor reached the top enlisted rank in their respective service and brings decades of leadership and firsthand experience to the company's mission of educating veterans about VA loans and expanding access to homeownership.

The current Veterans United Military Advisory Team includes:

Together, the advisory team provides guidance, outreach and education to help ensure service members, Veterans and their families understand and fully utilize the VA loan benefit they have earned through service.

