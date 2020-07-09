Veterans United Home Loans and Realtor.com® Launch Home Field Advantage $100K Veteran Homebuyer Giveaway

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Realtor.com ®, The Home of Home Search℠, and Veterans United Home Loans announced today the Home Field Advantage $100K Veteran Homebuyer Giveaway. The promotion is the seventh sweepstakes collaboration between Veterans United and realtor.com®, to give back to U.S. military veterans and service members.

"This year has been far from normal, but realtor.com® remains committed to its support of veterans and military families through its continued support of the Veteran Homebuyer Giveaway program," said Tricia Smith, senior vice president for realtor.com®. "The Home Field Advantage $100K Veteran Homebuyer Giveaway marks the seventh giveaway in four years that realtor.com® has supported. This July, as we celebrate the birth of our nation, it will be an honor for realtor.com® to have a role in helping a service member or veteran realize the American Dream through the gift of homeownership.

"During these uncertain times, one thing that has remained constant is our collaborative mission of enhancing the lives of Veterans and service members," said Kris Farmer, chief marketing officer at Veterans United. "We are incredibly proud to partner with realtor.com® for our seventh giveaway in helping those who have served our country achieve the dream of home ownership. It's because of their sacrifice that we have home field advantage so it's only fitting that we name this giveaway in recognition of their service."

The giveaway is open to qualifying U.S. military service members and U.S. military veterans, subject to the Official Rules. Entries to the giveaway will be accepted until 11:59 a.m. ET, Sept. 9, 2020, at www.realtor.com/100k-sweepstakes

The winner will receive $100,000 (may be subject to tax withholding) at the closing of a home purchase transaction, subject to the Official Rules for the sweepstakes. Full prize details, conditions and sweepstakes rules are available at: www.realtor.com/100k-sweepstakes/rules

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. The Veterans United Home Loans and Realtor.com® Home Field Advantage $100K Veteran Homebuyer Giveaway Sweepstakes starts 7/9/2020 (12:01p.m., Eastern Time) and ends 9/9/2020 (11:59a.m., Eastern Time). Open to qualifying U.S. military service members and U.S. military veterans who are domiciled in the U.S. and are at least the age of majority in their place of domicile, be it 18 or an older age. One entry per person per allowed method (maximum of 6 entries per person, total). Prize is U.S. $100,000.00 for, or toward, the purchase of a home in the U.S., but may be subject to tax withholding. Prize awarded by random drawing. Odds of winning depend on number of eligible entries received. See Official Rules for how to enter, prize details, restrictions and other conditions and requirements. Sponsor: Mortgage Research Center, LLC, d/b/a Veterans United Home Loans, 1400 Veterans United Drive, Columbia, MO 65203.

Realtor.com® makes buying, selling and living in homes easier and more rewarding for everyone. Realtor.com® pioneered the world of digital real estate 20 years ago, and today through its website and mobile apps is a trusted source for the information, tools and professional expertise that help people move confidently through every step of their home journey. Using proprietary data science and machine learning technology, realtor.com® pairs buyers and sellers with local agents in their market, helping take the guesswork out of buying and selling a home. For professionals, realtor.com® is a trusted provider of consumer connections and branding solutions that help them succeed in today's on-demand world. Realtor.com® is operated by News Corp [Nasdaq: NWS, NWSA] [ASX: NWS, NWSLV] subsidiary Move, Inc. under a perpetual license from the National Association of REALTORS®. For more information, visit realtor.com®.

Based in Columbia, Mo., the full-service national lender financed more than $16.4 billion in loans in 2019 and is the country's largest VA lender. The company's mission is to help Veterans and service members take advantage of the home loan benefits earned by their service. Veterans United Home Loans ranked No. 17 on Fortune Magazine's list of 100 Best Companies to Work For® in 2020, the company's fifth consecutive year on the list. Veterans United was the highest-ranked mortgage lender to make the list.

