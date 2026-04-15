Veterans United Home Loans Employees Mark 15 Years of Enhancing Lives Through Foundation, Announce $1.5 Million Campaign

Veterans United Foundation enters its 15th year with exciting plans to serve communities nationwide in 2026 through "The Good Goes On" campaign

COLUMBIA, Mo., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Veterans United Foundation is marking its 15th year of enhancing lives in 2026, and will commemorate the milestone with a developing slate of year-long events, projects and charitable investments. The campaign, called "The Good Goes On," is designed to deepen support for Veterans, local nonprofits and communities across the country.

Founded in 2011 by Veterans United Home Loans employees, the foundation was created as an extension of the servant-hearted culture shared across Veterans United and its affiliated companies. Funded by employees of Veterans United Home Loans and its affiliated companies, the foundation has raised over $157 million since its inception, with nearly 90% of employees donating a portion of each paycheck to support its mission.

Throughout the anniversary year, the foundation will highlight new initiatives and community partnerships, with plans to direct $1.5 million to support organizations and efforts aligned with its mission. Additional announcements tied to "The Good Goes On" campaign will be made throughout 2026.

"Fifteen years gives us a chance to reflect with gratitude, but more importantly, it gives us an opportunity to recommit ourselves to the work ahead," said Erik Morse, board president of Veterans United Foundation. "We're so grateful to be in a position to honor the generosity of our employees, strengthen relationships with organizations doing life-changing work, and continue to serve people in ways that are thoughtful, practical and lasting."

Since its founding, the Foundation has supported efforts that strengthen local communities, honor the sacrifices of those who have served, and provide help where it is needed most. That work has taken many forms over the years, from funding nonprofit programs and community improvements to assisting individual Veterans and military families in times of need.

The Foundation's 15th anniversary campaign will build on that spirit, with a focus on both reflection and momentum. Planned efforts include large-scale support for local organizations such as Welcome Home: A Community for Veterans, KVC Missouri, Boys & Girls Club of Columbia, Columbia Housing Authority, The HALO Foundation (Jefferson City) and national organizations such as the Travis Manion Foundation, among many other mission-aligned initiatives that will be unveiled as the year progresses.

"We've never viewed this work as a finish line or a single moment," Morse said. "The needs in our communities continue to evolve, and we want to evolve with them by listening well, responding where we can help most, and doing our part to make a real difference."

More than a celebration of longevity, the anniversary will serve as a year-long expression of the foundation's core purpose: to enhance lives. The foundation's leaders say they hope the occasion not only shines a light on what has been accomplished with the support of employees and partners, but that it also inspires continued service in the years ahead.

"The driving force behind these 15 years has always been the people behind the mission," said Erika Pryor, Veterans United Foundation Manager. "It's the employees who choose to give, the partners who do extraordinary work every day, and the individuals and families whose strength and resilience remind us why this matters. We're grateful for what has made this milestone possible, and we're energized by what's still to come."

As anniversary projects and partnerships are finalized, Veterans United Foundation will share additional details throughout the year.

About Veterans United Foundation

Veterans United Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Veterans United Home Loans, and is funded by employees of Veterans United Home Loans and its affiliated companies. Driven by a shared mission of enhancing lives, the foundation has raised over $157 million since its inception in 2011, with nearly 90% of company employees donating a portion of their paycheck to support its mission. Employees also take an active role in referring needs to the foundation and showing the community support through volunteer work. For more information about Veterans United Foundation and its charitable initiatives, please visit www.enhancelives.com.

SOURCE Veterans United Foundation