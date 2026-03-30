Veterans United Home Loans Hosts National Welcome Home Celebration Honoring Vietnam Veterans

WASHINGTON, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A homecoming more than 50 years in the making took place Sunday on the National Mall as Veterans United Home Loans hosted a large-scale celebration in honor of National Vietnam War Veterans Day. More than 3,000 attendees gathered for a powerful "Welcome Home" tribute recognizing the service and sacrifice of Vietnam veterans, highlighted by a headlining performance from Gary Sinise & The Lt. Dan Band.

The event brought together Veterans, families and supporters from across the country, including a group of 10 Vietnam Veterans, who affectionately named themselves the "Band of Brothers," following a recent trip organized by Veterans United that brought them back to Vietnam for the first time since the war. Their shared experience served as a centerpiece of the day's recognition and reflection.

Ceremonial elements unfolded across the National Mall, culminating at the Lincoln Memorial, where a formal program featured performances by the U.S. Army Chorus and remarks from actor and Marine Corps veteran Rob Riggle, who served as master of ceremonies.

"Today is about something many of the heroes here never properly received. To our Vietnam Veterans who are with us, on behalf of a grateful nation, we want to give you the welcome home you should have received more than 50 years ago," Riggle said.

Pam Swan, Vice President of Military Relations at Veterans United, echoed Riggle's remarks. "Many of you came home quietly. No crowds. No ceremony. So today, we're here to change that. We're here to give you the homecoming you deserved all those years ago."

The observance included a visit to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall, offering many participants a deeply personal moment of reflection and remembrance.

The celebration concluded with a "Welcome Home" program and concert, where the "Band of Brothers" joined Riggle on stage for a Q&A session.

The concert featured a performance of the National Anthem by Craig Morgan, followed by Gary Sinise & The Lt. Dan Band, whose extended set energized the crowd and brought attendees to their feet in celebration.

This historic gathering marked one of the largest National Vietnam War Veterans Day events held on the National Mall, ensuring that the legacy and service of Vietnam Veterans are honored and remembered. The event was made possible with the support of the Gary Sinise Foundation, Veterans United Home Loans, American Airlines, Sunbelt Rentals, and Veterans United Realty.

About Veterans United Home Loans

Based in Columbia, Missouri, the full-service national direct lender financed more than $23.8 billion in loans in Fiscal Year 2025 and is the country's largest VA lender, according to the Department of Veterans Affairs Lender Statistics. The company's mission is to help Veterans and service members take advantage of the home loan benefits earned by their service.

VeteransUnited.com | 1-800-884-5560 | 550 Veterans United Drive, Columbia, MO 65201 | Veterans United Home Loans NMLS # 1907 (www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org). Private lender. Not endorsed or sponsored by the Dept. of Veterans Affairs or any government agency. Licensed in all 50 states. Military advisors are paid employees of Veterans United. For State Licensing information, please visit www.veteransunited.com/licenses. Equal Housing Opportunity

SOURCE Veterans United Home Loans